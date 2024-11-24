Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2025 full squad LIVE updates: Complete list of players bought, retained

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2025 full squad: Finishing the IPL 2024 in the second position, Sunrisers Hyderabad are going into Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia with a purse of ₹45 crore.

In this auction, it appears that SRH will be betting for more pacers, as it already has a strong batting combination.

Earlier, SRH owner Kaviya Kalanithi Maran had been vocal regarding the IPL retention rules and was supportive to the other franchises.

SRH have retained 5 players under the new IPL rules and have 1 RTH option left.

According to details, SRH have 20 slots remaining to fill, including 5 overseas players.

SRH have 1 RTMs left going into the auction.

SRH's full list of players bought in IPL 2025: The IPL 2025 mega auction is yet to start. It will start at 3 PM IST.

SRH's IPL 2025 retained players list: Heinrich Klaasen ( ₹23 crore), Pat Cummins ( ₹18 crore), Abhishek Sharma ( ₹14 crore), Travis Head ( ₹14 crore), Nitish Kumar Reddy ( ₹6 crore)