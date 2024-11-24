Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2025 full squad LIVE updates: Complete list of players bought, retained

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2025 full squad: Finishing the IPL 2024 in the second position, Sunrisers Hyderabad are going into Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia with a purse of ₹45 crore.
In this auction, it appears that SRH will be betting for more pacers, as it already has a strong batting combination.
Earlier, SRH owner Kaviya Kalanithi Maran had been vocal regarding the IPL retention rules and was supportive to the other franchises.
SRH have retained 5 players under the new IPL rules and have 1 RTH option left.
According to details, SRH have 20 slots remaining to fill, including 5 overseas players.
SRH have 1 RTMs left going into the auction.
The IPL 2025 mega auction is yet to start. It will start at 3 PM IST.
Heinrich Klaasen ( ₹23 crore), Pat Cummins ( ₹18 crore), Abhishek Sharma ( ₹14 crore), Travis Head ( ₹14 crore), Nitish Kumar Reddy ( ₹6 crore)
