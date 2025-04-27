Sunrisers Hyderabad leave IPL 2025 midway; Pat Cummins & Co head to Maldives for ’retreat’ with five games remaining

The entire Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) contingent headed to Maldives for a ‘retreat’ midway into the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). Runners-up in the previous edition, the Pat Cummins-led side have not performed to their full potential with just three wins from nine games.

Advertisement

Their latest win came in the previous game when the Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Chennai Super Kings by five wickets at home. Although there has been no official statement from the SRH management about their trip to Maldives, the break will certainly help the players to rejuvenate ahead of the last few games in IPL 2025.

Also Read | Can CSK still qualify for IPL 2025 play-offs? Full scenarios explained

Advertisement

While Ishan Kishan, Abhinav Manohar and Abhishek Sharma looked to be enjoying themselves, the likes of Heinrich Klaasen and Brydon Carse were seen along with their families after landing into Maldives.

It is also to be noted that SRH have got a long one week gap before their next match against Gujarat Titans and they didn't wanted to miss out for a break. SRH will fly to Ahmedabad for their clash against Gujarat Titans on May 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

SRH go Kevin Pietersen way Meanwhile, SRH are not the only team to head to Maldives for a break midway into IPL 2025. Earlier, Delhi Capitals mentor Kevin Pietersen flew to the same destination for a short break. He missed Delhi Capitals' game against Mumbai Indians but returned back before the clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Advertisement