Sunrisers Hyderabad unwind in Maldives during IPL break; Travis Head seen enjoying downtime with a drink | Viral video

Sunrisers Hyderabad's team bonding retreat in Maldives is in full flow as the players are making every minute spent on the tropical paradise count.

The 2016 Indian Premier League champions jetted off for a mid-season break after registering a comprehensive away win against five time champions Chennai Super Kings last Friday (April 25, 2025)

Ishan vs Abhishek: Volleyball wars In a video shared on X by a user, the SRH team members are seen engaging in a fun yet competitive game of volleyball.

Wicketkeeper batsman Ishan Kishan was in one team while rising superstar Abhishek Sharma was on the other side of the net as the boisterous group of players seem to be enjoying every bit they can before returning to India.

Also seen in the frame of the video is swashbuckling opener Travis Head.

While the rest of the players traded shots on the volleyball court, Head, in ‘typical’ Australian style, prioritised relaxing with a drink in each of his hands.

The user who shared the viral video on X captioned it: “Ishan Kishan vs Abhishek Sharma volleyball teams, while Travis Head is chilling on the side.” Take a look:

Mid-season break The SRH squad has taken a much-needed breather from their troubling season as the players flew to Maldives for a mid-season break post their win in Chennai.

The SRH side are able to indulge in a quick holiday as they have a week-long break in the lead up to their next fixture, which is against the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi stadium on May 2, 2025.