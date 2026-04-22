Sunrisers Hyderabad told to retain Ishan Kishan as captain in IPL 2026 even if Pat Cummins return; here's why

Former India cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Sanjay Bangar have urged the Sunrisers Hyderabad management to retain Ishan Kishan as the captain of the franchise in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) even if Pat Cummins return mid-season. Cummins, who led Sunrisers Hyderabad in the past two seasons, was down with a lower back injury, that forced the Australian to miss the T20 World Cup 2026.
Not just the World Cup, Cummins is yet to play a single match in IPL 2026 so far. Although he had joined the franchise from day one, Cummins returned to Sydney and was cleared by Cricket Australia following a few tests. In Cummins' absence, the franchise announced Kishan as the captain of the side until the Australian returns to action.
“Pat Cummins will miss a few games while recovering from injury. Until he recovers, Ishan Kishan will be the Captain and Abhishek Sharma will be the Vice-Captain,” the franchise announced on March 18 on social media. Barng a couple of roadblocks, Kishan has been brilliant with his leadership skills, something that has impressed Harbhajan and Bangar.
“Ishan Kishan as a leader is tactically very good in terms of how he uses his bowlers. He understands which bowlers to use against which batters. It is a clear marker of how well he controls the game," Bangar said on JioHotstar.
“He doesn’t look clustered, is not hurried, and is taking the right calls on the field. The way he used his spinners against DC was impressive. All in all, I believe that even if Pat Cummins comes back, Ishan Kishan should continue captaining SRH,” added the former India batting coach under Ravi Shastri.
Bangar, who is currently a part of the commentating panel of IPL 2026, also explained what Kishan brings as a leader to Sunrisers Hyderabad table. "Having an Indian Captain brings consistency. You cannot be sure about how fit a bowler of Pat Cummins’ caliber will stay throughout the rest of IPL 2026, considering the niggles he’s been dealing with. Ishan continuing with the leadership duties gives a lot of continuity to the players. That would be the way to go for Hyderabad,” he added.
According to Harbhajan - who has played in IPL for a good time with Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, and Kolkata Knight Riders - the bowlers have a good coordination with Kishan. “Ishan Kishan should continue as Sunrisers Hyderabad captain even if Pat Cummins returns. It is a debatable call, but if the team has backed a young leader, they should stick with him,” Harbhajan said on JioStar.
"Cummins helped Hyderabad reach the final in 2024, no doubt. But the side is doing well under Kishan's leadership. The bowlers and other players have built good coordination with him. Keeping Ishan as captain will benefit Sunrisers Hyderabad," added the former India spinner.
The Australian captain is targeting a comeback for Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 25 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur, according to a ESPNcricinfo report. Cummins flew to Australia after Sunrisers Hyderabad's win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a scan on his back. The scans confirmed the injury has healed, thus paving the way for his return.
Meanwhile, under Kishan, Sunrisers Hyderabad started with a loss to defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru before they won against KKR. They again lost to Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings before winning three on the bounce - against Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings and Delhi capitals.
Catch the live updates from IPL 2026 with the complete IPL 2026 Schedule and the IPL 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts in IPL 2026 Orange Cap and IPL 2026 Purple Cap.
Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Catch the live action of theT20 World Cup 2026 with the complete T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule, and the T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts for Most Runs in T20 World Cup 2026 and Most Wickets in T20 World Cup 2026.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.