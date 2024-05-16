Active Stocks
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans Live Score: Match 66 of Indian Premier League, 2024 to start at 07:30 PM

1 min read . Updated: 16 May 2024, 06:36 PM IST
Livemint

Welcome to the live coverage of Match 66 of Indian Premier League, 2024. Match will start at 07:30 PM

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 66 of Indian Premier League, 2024. Match will start on 16 May 2024 at 07:30 PM
Venue : Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad squad -
Abdul Samad, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Glenn Phillips, Marco Jansen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Sanvir Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Washington Sundar, Heinrich Klaasen, Upendra Yadav, Akash Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jaydev Unadkat, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Mayank Markande, Pat Cummins, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth
Gujarat Titans squad -
Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Kane Williamson, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Vijay Shankar, BR Sharath, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Darshan Nalkande, Gurnoor Brar, Jayant Yadav, Joshua Little, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Sandeep Warrier, Spencer Johnson, Umesh Yadav

16 May 2024, 06:36:39 PM IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans Match Details
Match 66 of Indian Premier League, 2024 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans to be held at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

