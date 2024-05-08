Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Marcus Stoinis is out

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score :
Lucknow Super Giants Innings Highlights :
- Referral 1 (3.5 ovs): KL Rahul against Hyderabad (LBW) Successful (HYD: 2, LKO: 2)
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score: OUT! c Sanvir Singh b Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score: OUT! c Sanvir Singh b Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score:
Lucknow Super Giants
KL Rahul 15 (15)
Marcus Stoinis 3 (4)
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Shahbaz Ahmed 0/5 (1)
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score: OUT! lbw b Shahbaz Ahmed.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score:
Lucknow Super Giants
KL Rahul 12 (11)
Marcus Stoinis 1 (2)
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 1/5 (2)
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score: OUT! c Nitish Kumar Reddy b Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score: OUT! c Nitish Kumar Reddy b Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score:
Lucknow Super Giants
KL Rahul 11 (8)
Quinton de Kock 2 (4)
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Pat Cummins 0/10 (1)
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score: SIX! SHOT! As good as it gets!
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score:
Lucknow Super Giants
Quinton de Kock 1 (3)
KL Rahul 2 (3)
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/3 (1)
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score: Lucknow (Playing XI) - Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (C/WK), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score: Hyderabad (Playing XI) - Travis Head, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(WK), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins(C), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score: Lucknow Super Giants won the toss and elected to bat
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Details
Match 57 of Indian Premier League, 2024 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants to be held at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!