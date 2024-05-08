Hello User
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Marcus Stoinis is out

LIVE UPDATES
8 min read . 07:55 PM IST
Livemint

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score: Marcus Stoinis out on Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowling.Lucknow Super Giants at 21/2 after 4.2 overs

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score, Match 57 of Indian Premier League, 2024

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score :

Lucknow Super Giants Innings Highlights :

  • Referral 1 (3.5 ovs): KL Rahul against Hyderabad (LBW) Successful (HYD: 2, LKO: 2)

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score: OUT! c Sanvir Singh b Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

    08 May 2024, 07:51 PM IST Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score: Lucknow Super Giants at 20/1 after 4 overs

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score:
    Lucknow Super Giants
    KL Rahul 15 (15)
    Marcus Stoinis 3 (4)
    Sunrisers Hyderabad
    Shahbaz Ahmed 0/5 (1)

    08 May 2024, 07:49 PM IST Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score: It’s a Wicket. KL Rahul is out and Lucknow Super Giants at 19/2 after 3.5 overs

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score: OUT! lbw b Shahbaz Ahmed.

    08 May 2024, 07:46 PM IST Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score: Lucknow Super Giants at 15/1 after 3 overs

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score:
    Lucknow Super Giants
    KL Rahul 12 (11)
    Marcus Stoinis 1 (2)
    Sunrisers Hyderabad
    Bhuvneshwar Kumar 1/5 (2)

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score: OUT! c Nitish Kumar Reddy b Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

    08 May 2024, 07:40 PM IST Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score: Lucknow Super Giants at 13/0 after 2 overs

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score:
    Lucknow Super Giants
    KL Rahul 11 (8)
    Quinton de Kock 2 (4)
    Sunrisers Hyderabad
    Pat Cummins 0/10 (1)

    08 May 2024, 07:37 PM IST Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score: KL Rahul smashed a Six on Pat Cummins bowling . Lucknow Super Giants at 9/0 after 1.3 overs

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score: SIX! SHOT! As good as it gets!

    08 May 2024, 07:35 PM IST Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score: Lucknow Super Giants at 3/0 after 1 overs

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score:
    Lucknow Super Giants
    Quinton de Kock 1 (3)
    KL Rahul 2 (3)
    Sunrisers Hyderabad
    Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/3 (1)

    08 May 2024, 07:05 PM IST Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Scores: Playing XI

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score: Lucknow (Playing XI) - Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (C/WK), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq.

    08 May 2024, 07:05 PM IST Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Scores: Playing XI

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score: Hyderabad (Playing XI) - Travis Head, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(WK), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins(C), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan

    08 May 2024, 07:01 PM IST Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score: Toss Update

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score: Lucknow Super Giants won the toss and elected to bat

    08 May 2024, 06:33 PM IST Welcome to the live coverage of Match 57 of Indian Premier League, 2024

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Details
    Match 57 of Indian Premier League, 2024 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants to be held at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

