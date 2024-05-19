Hello User
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad score after 5 overs is 72/2

LIVE UPDATES
58 min read . 06:00 PM IST
Livemint

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad at 72/2 after 5 overs, Rahul Tripathi at 33 runs and Abhishek Sharma at 32 runs

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score, Match 69 of Indian Premier League, 2024

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score :

Punjab Kings Innings Highlights :

  • Referral 1 (4.2 ovs): HYD against A Taide (Wide) Successful (HYD: 2, PUN: 2)
  • Punjab 52/0 in 5.3 overs
  • 1st wkt Partnership: 52 off 33 balls between A Taide (21) and P Singh (30)
  • Strategic Time-out: Punjab 61/0 in 6.0 overs
  • Punjab 100/1 in 10.1 overs
  • P Singh T20 fifty: 50 runs in 34 balls (6x4) (2x6)
  • 2nd wkt Partnership: 50 off 25 balls between P Singh (22) and R Rossouw (26)
  • Punjab 150/1 in 13.4 overs
  • Referral 2 (14.2 ovs): P Singh against HYD (Caught) Unsuccessful (HYD: 2, PUN: 1)
  • Punjab 151/2: P Singh c H Klaasen b V Viyaskanth 71(45)
  • Strategic Time-out: Punjab 174/3 in 16.0 overs
  • Punjab 201/5 in 19.4 overs
  • Innings Break: Punjab 214/5 in 20.0 overs

    19 May 2024, 06:00 PM IST Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad at 72/2 after 5 overs

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score:
    Sunrisers Hyderabad
    Rahul Tripathi 33 (18)
    Abhishek Sharma 32 (12)
    Punjab Kings
    Harshal Patel 1/22 (1)

    19 May 2024, 06:00 PM IST Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Rahul Tripathi is out and Sunrisers Hyderabad at 72/2 after 4.6 overs

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: OUT! c Arshdeep Singh b Harshal Patel.

    19 May 2024, 05:58 PM IST Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Abhishek Sharma smashed a Four on Harshal Patel bowling . Sunrisers Hyderabad at 61/1 after 4.3 overs

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: FOUR! Harshal Patel pitches the ball up outside the off stump line and Abhishek Sharma walks out and plays an inside out over covers to find another boundary.

    19 May 2024, 05:58 PM IST Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Abhishek Sharma smashed a Six on Harshal Patel bowling . Sunrisers Hyderabad at 57/1 after 4.2 overs

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: SIX! BANG! Slower ball from a good length on top of the off stump and Abhishek Sharma slogs the ball hard, getting a top edge flying over short third man for a SIX!

    19 May 2024, 05:55 PM IST Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad at 50/1 after 4 overs

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score:
    Sunrisers Hyderabad
    Abhishek Sharma 21 (9)
    Rahul Tripathi 24 (14)
    Punjab Kings
    Rishi Dhawan 0/23 (2)

    19 May 2024, 05:55 PM IST Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Abhishek Sharma smashed a Six on Rishi Dhawan bowling . Sunrisers Hyderabad at 50/1 after 3.6 overs

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: SIX! BANG! Abhishek Sharma gets his second of the night! Rishi Dhawan bangs it short at the batter and Abhishek Sharma pulls the ball away, timing it well, and sends the ball way over the deep square leg boundary line for a maximum.

    19 May 2024, 05:48 PM IST Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad at 39/1 after 3 overs

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score:
    Sunrisers Hyderabad
    Abhishek Sharma 15 (7)
    Rahul Tripathi 23 (10)
    Punjab Kings
    Arshdeep Singh 1/22 (2)

    19 May 2024, 05:48 PM IST Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Abhishek Sharma smashed a Six on Arshdeep Singh bowling . Sunrisers Hyderabad at 39/1 after 2.6 overs

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: SIX! BANG! Abhishek Sharma hits his first of the night! Arshdeep Singh holds the length back at the batter with pace and Abhishek Sharma pulls the ball well taking it way over the head of deep backward square leg for a massive six.

    19 May 2024, 05:46 PM IST Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Abhishek Sharma smashed a Four on Arshdeep Singh bowling . Sunrisers Hyderabad at 33/1 after 2.4 overs

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: FOUR! Short ball at the batter and Abhishek Sharma pulls it away over mid-wicket for a boundary on the bounce. Another good shot from this promising left hander.

    19 May 2024, 05:45 PM IST Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Abhishek Sharma smashed a Four on Arshdeep Singh bowling . Sunrisers Hyderabad at 29/1 after 2.1 overs

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: FOUR! Abhishek Sharma gets his first of the night! Arshdeep Singh bangs the ball short at the batter with pace and Abhishek Sharma pulls it away and gets a top edge running away to the fine leg boundary line.

    19 May 2024, 05:43 PM IST Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad at 25/1 after 2 overs

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score:
    Sunrisers Hyderabad
    Rahul Tripathi 23 (10)
    Abhishek Sharma 1 (1)
    Punjab Kings
    Rishi Dhawan 0/16 (1)

    19 May 2024, 05:43 PM IST Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Rahul Tripathi smashed a Four on Rishi Dhawan bowling . Sunrisers Hyderabad at 25/1 after 1.6 overs

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: FOUR! Finds the gap again! Rahul Tripathi is enjoying himself as he moves onto 23 off just 10 balls. Rishi Dhawan holds the length back outside the off stump and Rahul Tripathi slices the ball along the ground to the right of the short third man and finds another boundary.

    19 May 2024, 05:42 PM IST Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Rahul Tripathi smashed a Four on Rishi Dhawan bowling . Sunrisers Hyderabad at 21/1 after 1.5 overs

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: FOUR! Pitched up and Rahul Tripathi times the ball brilliantly between m id on and mid-wicket and the ball runs away to the boundary along the ground. What a shot!

    19 May 2024, 05:41 PM IST Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Rahul Tripathi smashed a Six on Rishi Dhawan bowling . Sunrisers Hyderabad at 17/1 after 1.4 overs

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: SIX! BANG! First of the innings from Rahul Tripathi! Rishi Dhawan pitches the ball up on the off stump line and Rahul Tripathi takes the front foot out and launches the ball straight over the head of the bowler and gets the ball to go all the way for a massive maximum.

    19 May 2024, 05:34 PM IST Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Rahul Tripathi smashed a Four on Arshdeep Singh bowling . Sunrisers Hyderabad at 8/1 after 0.4 overs

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: FOUR! Cleaver batting from Rahul Tripathi! Arshdeep Singh bangs it short outside the off stump line and Rahul Tripathi plays the upper cut over the short third man for a boundary.

    19 May 2024, 05:33 PM IST Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Rahul Tripathi smashed a Four on Arshdeep Singh bowling . Sunrisers Hyderabad at 4/1 after 0.2 overs

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: FOUR! Perfectly timed to the right of point and Rahul Tripathi gets his first boundary off his first ball. Arshdeep Singh pitches the ball up outside the line of the off stump and Rahul Tripathi takes a good stride forward and taps the ball for a boundary.

    19 May 2024, 05:29 PM IST Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Travis Head is out and Sunrisers Hyderabad at 0/1 after 0.1 overs

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: OUT! b Arshdeep Singh.

    19 May 2024, 05:18 PM IST Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Punjab Kings at 214/5 after 20 overs

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score:
    Punjab Kings
    Jitesh Sharma 32 (15)
    Shivam Singh 2 (3)
    Sunrisers Hyderabad
    Nitish Kumar Reddy 0/54 (3)

    19 May 2024, 05:18 PM IST Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Jitesh Sharma smashed a Six on Nitish Kumar Reddy bowling . Punjab Kings at 214/5 after 19.6 overs

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: SIX! What a finish from the skipper Jitesh Sharma! Nitish Kumar Reddy holds the length back outside the off stump line and Jitesh Sharma gets back in the crease and plays the ball over covers and gets it to go all the way for a SIX! What a finish to the innings!

    19 May 2024, 05:14 PM IST Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Jitesh Sharma smashed a Six on Nitish Kumar Reddy bowling . Punjab Kings at 208/5 after 19.5 overs

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: SIX! BANG! Jitesh Sharma sends the ball long way over the deep square leg fielder for a massive SIX! Nitish Kumar Reddy bowls a full toss at the batter on the leg stump and Jitesh Sharma says Thank You.

    19 May 2024, 05:13 PM IST Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Jitesh Sharma smashed a Four on Nitish Kumar Reddy bowling . Punjab Kings at 201/5 after 19.4 overs

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: FOUR! Full toss at the batter this time from Nitish Kumar Reddy and Jitesh Sharma steps down and lofts the ball between long on and deep mid-wicket to find the boundary on the bounce.

    19 May 2024, 05:07 PM IST Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Punjab Kings at 195/5 after 19 overs

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score:
    Punjab Kings
    Jitesh Sharma 15 (11)
    Shivam Singh 1 (1)
    Sunrisers Hyderabad
    T Natarajan 2/33 (4)

    19 May 2024, 05:07 PM IST Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Jitesh Sharma smashed a Four on T Natarajan bowling . Punjab Kings at 192/5 after 18.3 overs

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: FOUR! Good hit by the skipper, Jitesh Sharma! T Natarajan hits the length outside the off stump line and Jitesh Sharma makes room and plays the inside out over covers for a superb boundary.

    19 May 2024, 05:05 PM IST Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Ashutosh Sharma is out and Punjab Kings at 187/5 after 18.1 overs

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: OUT! CAUGHT! T Natarajan sends back Ashutosh Sharma with a slower ball pitched up outside the off stump line. Ashutosh Sharma looking to clear mid off, only manages to hit the ball high up in the air, allowing Sanvir Singh to run back from mid off and complete a good catch. Hyderabad pulling things back well.

    19 May 2024, 05:01 PM IST Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Punjab Kings at 186/4 after 18 overs

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score:
    Punjab Kings
    Jitesh Sharma 8 (7)
    Ashutosh Sharma 2 (2)
    Sunrisers Hyderabad
    Pat Cummins 1/36 (4)

    19 May 2024, 04:59 PM IST Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Rilee Rossouw is out and Punjab Kings at 181/4 after 17.2 overs

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: OUT! c Abdul Samad b Pat Cummins.

    19 May 2024, 04:56 PM IST Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Punjab Kings at 180/3 after 17 overs

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score:
    Punjab Kings
    Jitesh Sharma 4 (4)
    Rilee Rossouw 49 (23)
    Sunrisers Hyderabad
    Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/36 (4)

    19 May 2024, 04:50 PM IST Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Punjab Kings at 174/3 after 16 overs

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score:
    Punjab Kings
    Shashank Singh 2 (4)
    Rilee Rossouw 47 (21)
    Sunrisers Hyderabad
    Nitish Kumar Reddy 0/35 (2)

    19 May 2024, 04:50 PM IST Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Shashank Singh is out and Punjab Kings at 174/3 after 15.6 overs

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: OUT! run out (Nitish Kumar Reddy / Heinrich Klaasen).

    19 May 2024, 04:48 PM IST Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Rilee Rossouw smashed a Four on Nitish Kumar Reddy bowling . Punjab Kings at 172/2 after 15.3 overs

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: FOUR! Hits the length hard outside the line of the off stump and Rilee Rossouw steps down the track and slaps the ball to the left of covers and finds the boundary.

    19 May 2024, 04:47 PM IST Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Rilee Rossouw smashed a Six on Nitish Kumar Reddy bowling . Punjab Kings at 167/2 after 15.2 overs

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: SIX! Another slower ball but this time in the slot of Rilee Rossouw who takes the front foot out and slogs the ball flat over long on for a Maximum.

    19 May 2024, 04:45 PM IST Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Rilee Rossouw smashed a Six on Vijayakanth Viyaskanth bowling . Punjab Kings at 158/2 after 14.5 overs

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: SIX! SHORT AND PUNISHED! Vijayakanth Viyaskanth drags his length back and on middle, Rilee Rossouw rocks back nicely and smashes it over the deep mid-wicket fence for a biggie.

    19 May 2024, 04:39 PM IST Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Prabhsimran Singh is out and Punjab Kings at 151/2 after 14.2 overs

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: OUT! c Heinrich Klaasen b Vijayakanth Viyaskanth.

    19 May 2024, 04:37 PM IST Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Punjab Kings at 151/1 after 14 overs

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score:
    Punjab Kings
    Rilee Rossouw 28 (15)
    Prabhsimran Singh 71 (43)
    Sunrisers Hyderabad
    T Natarajan 1/24 (3)

    19 May 2024, 04:34 PM IST Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Rilee Rossouw smashed a Six on T Natarajan bowling . Punjab Kings at 147/1 after 13.1 overs

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: SIX! Rilee Rossouw getting into the groove now!

    19 May 2024, 04:32 PM IST Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Punjab Kings at 140/1 after 13 overs

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score:
    Punjab Kings
    Rilee Rossouw 20 (11)
    Prabhsimran Singh 69 (41)
    Sunrisers Hyderabad
    Pat Cummins 0/30 (3)

    19 May 2024, 04:31 PM IST Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Rilee Rossouw smashed a Four on Pat Cummins bowling . Punjab Kings at 139/1 after 12.5 overs

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: FOUR! In the gap again!

    19 May 2024, 04:31 PM IST Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Prabhsimran Singh smashed a Four on Pat Cummins bowling . Punjab Kings at 134/1 after 12.3 overs

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: FOUR! Just wide! Pat Cummins lands this on a good length and on off, Prabhsimran Singh moves across and scoops it nicely just past short fine leg for a boundary.

    19 May 2024, 04:26 PM IST Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Punjab Kings at 129/1 after 12 overs

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score:
    Punjab Kings
    Rilee Rossouw 14 (8)
    Prabhsimran Singh 64 (38)
    Sunrisers Hyderabad
    Nitish Kumar Reddy 0/20 (1)

    19 May 2024, 04:26 PM IST Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Prabhsimran Singh smashed a Six on Nitish Kumar Reddy bowling . Punjab Kings at 127/1 after 11.4 overs

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: SIX! Poor delivery and getting the right treatment!

    19 May 2024, 04:25 PM IST Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Rilee Rossouw smashed a Six on Nitish Kumar Reddy bowling . Punjab Kings at 120/1 after 11.2 overs

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: SIX! Rilee Rossouw goes big now! This one is a bit fuller and around middle, Rilee Rossouw stay back in his crease and whacks it over the deep square leg fence for a biggie.

    19 May 2024, 04:23 PM IST Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Rilee Rossouw smashed a Four on Nitish Kumar Reddy bowling . Punjab Kings at 114/1 after 11.1 overs

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: FOUR! Nicely played!

    19 May 2024, 04:21 PM IST Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Punjab Kings at 109/1 after 11 overs

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score:
    Punjab Kings
    Prabhsimran Singh 57 (36)
    Rilee Rossouw 2 (3)
    Sunrisers Hyderabad
    Vijayakanth Viyaskanth 0/30 (3)

    19 May 2024, 04:21 PM IST Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Prabhsimran Singh smashed a Six on Vijayakanth Viyaskanth bowling . Punjab Kings at 109/1 after 10.5 overs

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: SIX! BOOM! Vijayakanth Viyaskanth gives this one some more air, full and on middle, Prabhsimran Singh clears his front leg away and tonks it over the long on fence for a biggie.

    19 May 2024, 04:16 PM IST Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Punjab Kings at 99/1 after 10 overs

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score:
    Punjab Kings
    Rilee Rossouw 1 (2)
    Prabhsimran Singh 48 (31)
    Sunrisers Hyderabad
    T Natarajan 1/13 (2)

    19 May 2024, 04:14 PM IST Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Atharva Taide is out and Punjab Kings at 97/1 after 9.1 overs

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: OUT! c Sanvir Singh b T Natarajan.

    19 May 2024, 04:12 PM IST Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Punjab Kings at 97/0 after 9 overs

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score:
    Punjab Kings
    Atharva Taide 46 (26)
    Prabhsimran Singh 47 (28)
    Sunrisers Hyderabad
    Vijayakanth Viyaskanth 0/20 (2)

    19 May 2024, 04:12 PM IST Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Atharva Taide smashed a Four on Vijayakanth Viyaskanth bowling . Punjab Kings at 96/0 after 8.5 overs

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: FOUR! Huge over for Punjab! Atharva Taide gets another boundary. Vidwath Kaverappa pitches the ball up on the line of the stumps and Atharva Taide launches it over the bowler's head for a one bounce boundary.

    19 May 2024, 04:10 PM IST Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Prabhsimran Singh smashed a Six on Vijayakanth Viyaskanth bowling . Punjab Kings at 89/0 after 8.2 overs

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: SIX! Too short and rightly punished! Vijayakanth Viyaskanth drops the length back on top of the stumps and Prabhsimran Singh sets back in the crease and pulls the ball flat over deep mid-wicket for a maximum.

    19 May 2024, 04:07 PM IST Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Punjab Kings at 82/0 after 8 overs

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score:
    Punjab Kings
    Atharva Taide 40 (23)
    Prabhsimran Singh 40 (25)
    Sunrisers Hyderabad
    Shahbaz Ahmed 0/13 (1)

