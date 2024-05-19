Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad score after 5 overs is 72/2

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score :
Punjab Kings Innings Highlights :
- Referral 1 (4.2 ovs): HYD against A Taide (Wide) Successful (HYD: 2, PUN: 2)
- Punjab 52/0 in 5.3 overs
- 1st wkt Partnership: 52 off 33 balls between A Taide (21) and P Singh (30)
- Strategic Time-out: Punjab 61/0 in 6.0 overs
- Punjab 100/1 in 10.1 overs
- P Singh T20 fifty: 50 runs in 34 balls (6x4) (2x6)
- 2nd wkt Partnership: 50 off 25 balls between P Singh (22) and R Rossouw (26)
- Punjab 150/1 in 13.4 overs
- Referral 2 (14.2 ovs): P Singh against HYD (Caught) Unsuccessful (HYD: 2, PUN: 1)
- Punjab 151/2: P Singh c H Klaasen b V Viyaskanth 71(45)
- Strategic Time-out: Punjab 174/3 in 16.0 overs
- Punjab 201/5 in 19.4 overs
- Innings Break: Punjab 214/5 in 20.0 overs
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score:
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rahul Tripathi 33 (18)
Abhishek Sharma 32 (12)
Punjab Kings
Harshal Patel 1/22 (1)
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: OUT! c Arshdeep Singh b Harshal Patel.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: FOUR! Harshal Patel pitches the ball up outside the off stump line and Abhishek Sharma walks out and plays an inside out over covers to find another boundary.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: SIX! BANG! Slower ball from a good length on top of the off stump and Abhishek Sharma slogs the ball hard, getting a top edge flying over short third man for a SIX!
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score:
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Abhishek Sharma 21 (9)
Rahul Tripathi 24 (14)
Punjab Kings
Rishi Dhawan 0/23 (2)
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: SIX! BANG! Abhishek Sharma gets his second of the night! Rishi Dhawan bangs it short at the batter and Abhishek Sharma pulls the ball away, timing it well, and sends the ball way over the deep square leg boundary line for a maximum.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score:
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Abhishek Sharma 15 (7)
Rahul Tripathi 23 (10)
Punjab Kings
Arshdeep Singh 1/22 (2)
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: SIX! BANG! Abhishek Sharma hits his first of the night! Arshdeep Singh holds the length back at the batter with pace and Abhishek Sharma pulls the ball well taking it way over the head of deep backward square leg for a massive six.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: FOUR! Short ball at the batter and Abhishek Sharma pulls it away over mid-wicket for a boundary on the bounce. Another good shot from this promising left hander.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: FOUR! Abhishek Sharma gets his first of the night! Arshdeep Singh bangs the ball short at the batter with pace and Abhishek Sharma pulls it away and gets a top edge running away to the fine leg boundary line.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score:
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rahul Tripathi 23 (10)
Abhishek Sharma 1 (1)
Punjab Kings
Rishi Dhawan 0/16 (1)
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: FOUR! Finds the gap again! Rahul Tripathi is enjoying himself as he moves onto 23 off just 10 balls. Rishi Dhawan holds the length back outside the off stump and Rahul Tripathi slices the ball along the ground to the right of the short third man and finds another boundary.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: FOUR! Pitched up and Rahul Tripathi times the ball brilliantly between m id on and mid-wicket and the ball runs away to the boundary along the ground. What a shot!
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: SIX! BANG! First of the innings from Rahul Tripathi! Rishi Dhawan pitches the ball up on the off stump line and Rahul Tripathi takes the front foot out and launches the ball straight over the head of the bowler and gets the ball to go all the way for a massive maximum.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: FOUR! Cleaver batting from Rahul Tripathi! Arshdeep Singh bangs it short outside the off stump line and Rahul Tripathi plays the upper cut over the short third man for a boundary.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: FOUR! Perfectly timed to the right of point and Rahul Tripathi gets his first boundary off his first ball. Arshdeep Singh pitches the ball up outside the line of the off stump and Rahul Tripathi takes a good stride forward and taps the ball for a boundary.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: OUT! b Arshdeep Singh.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score:
Punjab Kings
Jitesh Sharma 32 (15)
Shivam Singh 2 (3)
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Nitish Kumar Reddy 0/54 (3)
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: SIX! What a finish from the skipper Jitesh Sharma! Nitish Kumar Reddy holds the length back outside the off stump line and Jitesh Sharma gets back in the crease and plays the ball over covers and gets it to go all the way for a SIX! What a finish to the innings!
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: SIX! BANG! Jitesh Sharma sends the ball long way over the deep square leg fielder for a massive SIX! Nitish Kumar Reddy bowls a full toss at the batter on the leg stump and Jitesh Sharma says Thank You.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: FOUR! Full toss at the batter this time from Nitish Kumar Reddy and Jitesh Sharma steps down and lofts the ball between long on and deep mid-wicket to find the boundary on the bounce.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score:
Punjab Kings
Jitesh Sharma 15 (11)
Shivam Singh 1 (1)
Sunrisers Hyderabad
T Natarajan 2/33 (4)
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: FOUR! Good hit by the skipper, Jitesh Sharma! T Natarajan hits the length outside the off stump line and Jitesh Sharma makes room and plays the inside out over covers for a superb boundary.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: OUT! CAUGHT! T Natarajan sends back Ashutosh Sharma with a slower ball pitched up outside the off stump line. Ashutosh Sharma looking to clear mid off, only manages to hit the ball high up in the air, allowing Sanvir Singh to run back from mid off and complete a good catch. Hyderabad pulling things back well.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score:
Punjab Kings
Jitesh Sharma 8 (7)
Ashutosh Sharma 2 (2)
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Pat Cummins 1/36 (4)
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: OUT! c Abdul Samad b Pat Cummins.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score:
Punjab Kings
Jitesh Sharma 4 (4)
Rilee Rossouw 49 (23)
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/36 (4)
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score:
Punjab Kings
Shashank Singh 2 (4)
Rilee Rossouw 47 (21)
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Nitish Kumar Reddy 0/35 (2)
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: OUT! run out (Nitish Kumar Reddy / Heinrich Klaasen).
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: FOUR! Hits the length hard outside the line of the off stump and Rilee Rossouw steps down the track and slaps the ball to the left of covers and finds the boundary.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: SIX! Another slower ball but this time in the slot of Rilee Rossouw who takes the front foot out and slogs the ball flat over long on for a Maximum.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: SIX! SHORT AND PUNISHED! Vijayakanth Viyaskanth drags his length back and on middle, Rilee Rossouw rocks back nicely and smashes it over the deep mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: OUT! c Heinrich Klaasen b Vijayakanth Viyaskanth.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score:
Punjab Kings
Rilee Rossouw 28 (15)
Prabhsimran Singh 71 (43)
Sunrisers Hyderabad
T Natarajan 1/24 (3)
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: SIX! Rilee Rossouw getting into the groove now!
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score:
Punjab Kings
Rilee Rossouw 20 (11)
Prabhsimran Singh 69 (41)
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Pat Cummins 0/30 (3)
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: FOUR! In the gap again!
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: FOUR! Just wide! Pat Cummins lands this on a good length and on off, Prabhsimran Singh moves across and scoops it nicely just past short fine leg for a boundary.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score:
Punjab Kings
Rilee Rossouw 14 (8)
Prabhsimran Singh 64 (38)
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Nitish Kumar Reddy 0/20 (1)
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: SIX! Poor delivery and getting the right treatment!
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: SIX! Rilee Rossouw goes big now! This one is a bit fuller and around middle, Rilee Rossouw stay back in his crease and whacks it over the deep square leg fence for a biggie.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: FOUR! Nicely played!
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score:
Punjab Kings
Prabhsimran Singh 57 (36)
Rilee Rossouw 2 (3)
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Vijayakanth Viyaskanth 0/30 (3)
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: SIX! BOOM! Vijayakanth Viyaskanth gives this one some more air, full and on middle, Prabhsimran Singh clears his front leg away and tonks it over the long on fence for a biggie.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score:
Punjab Kings
Rilee Rossouw 1 (2)
Prabhsimran Singh 48 (31)
Sunrisers Hyderabad
T Natarajan 1/13 (2)
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: OUT! c Sanvir Singh b T Natarajan.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score:
Punjab Kings
Atharva Taide 46 (26)
Prabhsimran Singh 47 (28)
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Vijayakanth Viyaskanth 0/20 (2)
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: FOUR! Huge over for Punjab! Atharva Taide gets another boundary. Vidwath Kaverappa pitches the ball up on the line of the stumps and Atharva Taide launches it over the bowler's head for a one bounce boundary.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: SIX! Too short and rightly punished! Vijayakanth Viyaskanth drops the length back on top of the stumps and Prabhsimran Singh sets back in the crease and pulls the ball flat over deep mid-wicket for a maximum.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score:
Punjab Kings
Atharva Taide 40 (23)
Prabhsimran Singh 40 (25)
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Shahbaz Ahmed 0/13 (1)
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!