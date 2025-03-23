Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score: It’s a Six. Rajasthan Royals at 179/5 after 16.1 overs

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score :
Sunrisers Hyderabad Innings Highlights :
- Hyderabad 53/1 in 3.4 overs
- Mandatory Power play (1-6): Hyderabad 94/1
- Strategic Time-out: Hyderabad 94/1 in 6.0 overs
- 2nd wkt Partnership: 50 off 19 balls between T Head (27) and I Kishan (24)
- Hyderabad 100/1 in 6.4 overs
- T Head T20 fifty: 50 runs in 21 balls (6x4) (3x6)
- Hyderabad 150/2 in 11.2 overs
- I Kishan T20 fifty: 51 runs in 25 balls (6x4) (2x6)
- 3rd wkt Partnership: 50 off 22 balls between I Kishan (32) and N Reddy (19)
- Hyderabad 201/2 in 14.0 overs
- Strategic Time-out: Hyderabad 219/3 in 16.0 overs
- Hyderabad 251/3 in 17.4 overs
- 4th wkt Partnership: 50 off 22 balls between I Kishan (12) and H Klaasen (32)
- I Kishan T20 hundred: 100 runs in 45 balls (10x4) (6x6)
- Innings Break: Hyderabad 286/6 in 20 overs
Rajasthan Royals Innings Highlights :
- Rajasthan 50/2 in 4.0 overs
- Mandatory Power play (1-6): Rajasthan 77/3
- Strategic Time-out: Rajasthan 82/3 in 7.0 overs
Shubham Dubey smashed a Six on Pat Cummins bowling . Rajasthan Royals at 179/5 after 16.1 overs
SIX! Short and punished!
Rajasthan Royals at 173/5 after 16 overs
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score:
Rajasthan Royals
Shimron Hetmyer 9 (7)
Shubham Dubey 3 (3)
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Harshal Patel 1/24 (3)
Rajasthan Royals at 169/5 after 15 overs
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score:
Rajasthan Royals
Shimron Hetmyer 7 (3)
Shubham Dubey 1 (1)
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Adam Zampa 1/26 (3)
It's a Wicket. Dhruv Jurel is out and Rajasthan Royals at 161/5 after 14.2 overs
OUT! c Ishan Kishan b Adam Zampa.
It's a Wicket. Sanju Samson is out and Rajasthan Royals at 161/4 after 13.6 overs
OUT! CAUGHT! A wicket finally for Harshal Patel and SRH as the big stand is now broken.
Sanju Samson smashed a Six on Harshal Patel bowling . Rajasthan Royals at 161/3 after 13.5 overs
SIX! Much needed for RR and Sanju Samson.
Rajasthan Royals at 151/3 after 13 overs
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score:
Rajasthan Royals
Sanju Samson 59 (33)
Dhruv Jurel 68 (31)
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Simarjeet Singh 2/46 (3)
Sanju Samson smashed a Four on Simarjeet Singh bowling . Rajasthan Royals at 151/3 after 12.6 overs
FOUR! 26 off that over and RR are still alive! Pitched up wide outside off, Sanju Samson stays back and just smacks it flat over the cover region for a boundary. The 150 also comes up for the Royals.
Dhruv Jurel smashed a Six on Simarjeet Singh bowling . Rajasthan Royals at 146/3 after 12.4 overs
SIX! Wow, Dhruv Jurel is pulling RR back in the game!
Dhruv Jurel smashed a Six on Simarjeet Singh bowling . Rajasthan Royals at 133/3 after 12.2 overs
SIX! Wow, what an eye-catching shot to bring up the FIFTY from Dhruv Jurel. Good-length delivery around off, Jurel stays still and just hits it through the line, off the middle of the bat and over deep extra cover for a biggie.
Rajasthan Royals at 125/3 after 12 overs
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score:
Rajasthan Royals
Dhruv Jurel 49 (27)
Sanju Samson 54 (30)
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Pat Cummins 0/23 (2)
Rajasthan Royals at 122/3 after 11 overs
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score:
Rajasthan Royals
Sanju Samson 52 (28)
Dhruv Jurel 48 (23)
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Adam Zampa 0/18 (2)
Rajasthan Royals at 118/3 after 10 overs
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score:
Rajasthan Royals
Dhruv Jurel 46 (19)
Sanju Samson 50 (26)
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Harshal Patel 0/10 (1)
Dhruv Jurel smashed a Six on Harshal Patel bowling . Rajasthan Royals at 115/3 after 9.3 overs
SIX! Sweetly timed! Overpitched on middle, Dhruv Jurel swings and dispatches it over long on for a biggie.
Dhruv Jurel smashed a Four on Abhishek Sharma bowling . Sunrisers Hyderabad at 108/3 after 8.6 overs
FOUR! Abhishek Sharma errs again but pays the price this time. Lands it down leg, fuller in length, Dhruv Jurel scoops it over short fine leg and finds the fence.
Rajasthan Royals at 96/3 after 8 overs
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score:
Rajasthan Royals
Sanju Samson 47 (21)
Dhruv Jurel 27 (12)
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Adam Zampa 0/14 (1)
Sanju Samson smashed a Four on Adam Zampa bowling . Rajasthan Royals at 96/3 after 7.6 overs
FOUR! Great shot! A bit too full and a bit too straight, at the stumps, Sanju Samson tonks it back over Zampa's head for a boundary. 14 runs off Adam Zampa's first over!
Sanju Samson smashed a Six on Adam Zampa bowling . Rajasthan Royals at 90/3 after 7.2 overs
SIX! SMASHED AND HOW!
Rajasthan Royals at 82/3 after 7 overs
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score:
Rajasthan Royals
Dhruv Jurel 26 (11)
Sanju Samson 34 (16)
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Abhishek Sharma 0/5 (1)
Dhruv Jurel smashed a Four on Abhishek Sharma bowling . Rajasthan Royals at 82/3 after 6.4 overs
FOUR! A misfield allows the pressure to break loose!
Rajasthan Royals at 77/3 after 6 overs
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score:
Rajasthan Royals
Dhruv Jurel 22 (8)
Sanju Samson 33 (13)
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Pat Cummins 0/20 (1)
Dhruv Jurel smashed a Four on Pat Cummins bowling . Rajasthan Royals at 77/3 after 5.6 overs
FOUR! Almost a wicket but Rajasthan Royals end the Powerplay at 77/3!
Dhruv Jurel smashed a Four on Pat Cummins bowling . Rajasthan Royals at 71/3 after 5.3 overs
FOUR! Just a chip back from Dhruv Jurel!
Dhruv Jurel smashed a Four on Pat Cummins bowling . Rajasthan Royals at 67/3 after 5.2 overs
FOUR! As classy as it can get!
Dhruv Jurel smashed a Six on Pat Cummins bowling . Rajasthan Royals at 63/3 after 5.1 overs
SIX! That's a hostile welcome for the SRH skipper into the attack!
Rajasthan Royals at 57/3 after 5 overs
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score:
Rajasthan Royals
Sanju Samson 32 (12)
Dhruv Jurel 3 (3)
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mohammad Shami 1/33 (3)
Sanju Samson smashed a Four on Mohammad Shami bowling . Rajasthan Royals at 57/3 after 4.6 overs
FOUR! Oh, a bit unlucky in the end for the fielder but Sanju Samson picks up another boundary.
It's a Wicket. Nitish Rana is out and Rajasthan Royals at 50/3 after 4.1 overs
OUT! c Pat Cummins b Mohammad Shami.
Rajasthan Royals at 50/2 after 4 overs
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score:
Rajasthan Royals
Sanju Samson 28 (10)
Nitish Rana 11 (7)
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Simarjeet Singh 2/20 (2)
Sanju Samson smashed a Four on Simarjeet Singh bowling . Rajasthan Royals at 50/2 after 3.6 overs
FOUR! Oh, Nitish Kumar Reddy overruns that one a bit and Samson picks up another boundary.
Sanju Samson smashed a Six on Simarjeet Singh bowling . Rajasthan Royals at 46/2 after 3.5 overs
SIX! That's a lovely shot from Sanju! Banged in a bit short and quick outside off, Samson leans onto the back foot and ramps it perfectly over deep third for a biggie.
Rajasthan Royals at 35/2 after 3 overs
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score:
Rajasthan Royals
Nitish Rana 11 (7)
Sanju Samson 14 (4)
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mohammad Shami 0/26 (2)
Nitish Rana smashed a Four on Mohammad Shami bowling . Rajasthan Royals at 33/2 after 2.4 overs
FOUR! Short of a length and over middle, Nitish Rana stays deep in the crease and forces the short-arm jab over mid on for a boundary.
Rajasthan Royals at 25/2 after 2 overs
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score:
Rajasthan Royals
Nitish Rana 1 (1)
Sanju Samson 14 (4)
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Simarjeet Singh 2/5 (1)
It's a Wicket. Riyan Parag is out and Rajasthan Royals at 24/2 after 1.5 overs
OUT! c Pat Cummins b Simarjeet Singh.
Riyan Parag smashed a Four on Simarjeet Singh bowling . Rajasthan Royals at 24/1 after 1.4 overs
FOUR! Nonchalantly done!
It's a Wicket. Yashasvi Jaiswal is out and Rajasthan Royals at 20/1 after 1.3 overs
OUT! c Abhinav Manohar b Simarjeet Singh.
Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed a Four on Simarjeet Singh bowling . Rajasthan Royals at 20/0 after 1.2 overs
FOUR BYES! The last one kept a shade low and this one has just flown through! An effort ball at 143.3 over middle, this one hits the deck and flies up and over Heinrich Klaasen's head for four byes.
Sanju Samson smashed a Four on Mohammad Shami bowling . Rajasthan Royals at 16/0 after 0.6 overs
FOUR! Rajasthan Royals have got just the start they would have wanted. Banged in a bit short again and outside off, Samson stays back and taps it late through the third region for another boundary. 16 off the first over of the chase.
Sanju Samson smashed a Four on Mohammad Shami bowling . Rajasthan Royals at 12/0 after 0.5 overs
FOUR! Follows the biggie with a lovely boundary!
Sanju Samson smashed a Six on Mohammad Shami bowling . Rajasthan Royals at 8/0 after 0.4 overs
SIX! Samson is off the mark in style!
Sunrisers Hyderabad at 286/6 after 20 overs
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score:
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Ishan Kishan 106 (47)
Pat Cummins 0 (1)
Rajasthan Royals
Tushar Deshpande 3/44 (4)
Ishan Kishan smashed a Four on Tushar Deshpande bowling . Sunrisers Hyderabad at 286/6 after 19.6 overs
FOUR! Ishan Kishan with a classy touch to end the first innings here.
It's a Wicket. Abhinav Manohar is out and Sunrisers Hyderabad at 279/6 after 19.3 overs
OUT! c Riyan Parag b Tushar Deshpande.
It's a Wicket. Aniket Verma is out and Sunrisers Hyderabad at 279/5 after 19.2 overs
OUT! CAUGHT! Taken this time around!
Aniket Verma smashed a Six on Tushar Deshpande bowling . Sunrisers Hyderabad at 279/4 after 19.1 overs
SIX! Oh, deary me! Fazalhaq Farooqi has made a mess of that one!
Sunrisers Hyderabad at 273/4 after 19 overs
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score:
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Ishan Kishan 100 (45)
Aniket Verma 1 (1)
Rajasthan Royals
Sandeep Sharma 1/51 (4)
Ishan Kishan smashed a Six on Sandeep Sharma bowling . Sunrisers Hyderabad at 271/4 after 18.5 overs
SIX! Another one! Banged in a bit short and at the bodyline, Ishan Kishan pulls it away well behind square and over the ropes for another biggie.
Ishan Kishan smashed a Six on Sandeep Sharma bowling . Sunrisers Hyderabad at 265/4 after 18.4 overs
SIX! Ishan Kishan sails into the 90s!
It's a Wicket. Heinrich Klaasen is out and Sunrisers Hyderabad at 258/4 after 18.2 overs
OUT! CAUGHT! Heinrich Klaasen cannot believe it but he has top walk back after a fiery cameo.