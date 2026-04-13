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Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad score after 7 overs is 56/2

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad at 56/2 after 7 overs, Heinrich Klaasen at 1 runs and Ishan Kishan at 37 runs

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Updated13 Apr 2026, 08:04:25 PM IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score, Match 21 of Indian Premier League, 2026
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score, Match 21 of Indian Premier League, 2026

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score :

Sunrisers Hyderabad Innings Highlights :

  • Hyderabad 50/1 in 5.5 overs
  • 2nd wkt Partnership: 50 off 34 balls between T Head (15) and I Kishan (35)
  • Mandatory Power play (1-6): Hyderabad 51/1

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    13 Apr 2026, 08:04:25 PM IST

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad at 56/2 after 7 overs

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score:
    Sunrisers Hyderabad
    Heinrich Klaasen 1 (1)
    Ishan Kishan 37 (22)
    Rajasthan Royals
    Riyan Parag 1/5 (1)

    13 Apr 2026, 08:03:25 PM IST

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Travis Head is out and Sunrisers Hyderabad at 55/2 after 6.5 overs

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score: OUT! CAUGHT! The RR skipper does the trick and both SRH openers are in the hut now. A scratchy stay comes to an end for Head. Sunrisers Hyderabad are 55/2.

    13 Apr 2026, 07:59:25 PM IST

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad at 51/1 after 6 overs

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score:
    Sunrisers Hyderabad
    Travis Head 16 (15)
    Ishan Kishan 35 (20)
    Rajasthan Royals
    Tushar Deshpande 0/11 (1)

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    13 Apr 2026, 07:59:25 PM IST

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score: Travis Head smashed a Four on Tushar Deshpande bowling . Sunrisers Hyderabad at 50/1 after 5.5 overs

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score: FOUR! Gets enough on it!

    13 Apr 2026, 07:57:25 PM IST

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score: Ishan Kishan smashed a Four on Tushar Deshpande bowling . Sunrisers Hyderabad at 45/1 after 5.2 overs

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score: FOUR! Easy pickings! Full and straight on the pads. Ishan Kishan gets under the ball nicely and whips it over mid-wicket for a boundary as the ball dribbles into the fence, beating deep square leg to his right.

    13 Apr 2026, 07:54:24 PM IST

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad at 40/1 after 5 overs

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score:
    Sunrisers Hyderabad
    Travis Head 10 (11)
    Ishan Kishan 30 (18)
    Rajasthan Royals
    Sandeep Sharma 0/12 (1)

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    13 Apr 2026, 07:50:24 PM IST

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad at 28/1 after 4 overs

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score:
    Sunrisers Hyderabad
    Travis Head 9 (10)
    Ishan Kishan 19 (13)
    Rajasthan Royals
    Nandre Burger 0/16 (2)

    13 Apr 2026, 07:49:24 PM IST

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score: Ishan Kishan smashed a Six on Nandre Burger bowling . Sunrisers Hyderabad at 27/1 after 3.3 overs

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score: SIX! Width offered and Kishan cashes in!

    13 Apr 2026, 07:47:54 PM IST

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score: Travis Head smashed a Four on Nandre Burger bowling . Sunrisers Hyderabad at 20/1 after 3.1 overs

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score: FOUR! A tough chance for Dhruv Jurel but a chance nonetheless. Angled into the left-hander, on a nagging length. Head gets on his toes and looks to nudge it away on the leg side. He gets into a bit of a tangle. The ball catches the inside edge and goes low towards the keeper.

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    13 Apr 2026, 07:45:54 PM IST

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad at 16/1 after 3 overs

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score:
    Sunrisers Hyderabad
    Ishan Kishan 12 (11)
    Travis Head 4 (6)
    Rajasthan Royals
    Jofra Archer 1/12 (2)

    13 Apr 2026, 07:44:54 PM IST

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score: Ishan Kishan smashed a Six on Jofra Archer bowling . Sunrisers Hyderabad at 16/1 after 2.4 overs

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score: SIX! Absolutely smoked! Ishan is fighting fire with fire.

    13 Apr 2026, 07:43:24 PM IST

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score: Ishan Kishan smashed a Four on Jofra Archer bowling . Sunrisers Hyderabad at 10/1 after 2.2 overs

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score: FOUR! Nicely done! Archer gets his line wrong. This is a little too straight, on a length, on the pads. Kishan swivels quickly and pulls it behind square leg towards the vacant fence for his first boundary.

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    13 Apr 2026, 07:40:54 PM IST

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad at 6/1 after 2 overs

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score:
    Sunrisers Hyderabad
    Travis Head 4 (6)
    Ishan Kishan 2 (5)
    Rajasthan Royals
    Nandre Burger 0/4 (1)

    13 Apr 2026, 07:39:54 PM IST

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score: Travis Head smashed a Four on Nandre Burger bowling . Sunrisers Hyderabad at 6/1 after 1.4 overs

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score: FOUR! Head is up and running!

    13 Apr 2026, 07:36:24 PM IST

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad at 2/1 after 1 overs

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score:
    Sunrisers Hyderabad
    Ishan Kishan 2 (5)
    Travis Head 0 (0)
    Rajasthan Royals
    Jofra Archer 1/2 (1)

    13 Apr 2026, 07:31:54 PM IST

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Abhishek Sharma is out and Sunrisers Hyderabad at 0/1 after 0.1 overs

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score: OUT! IN THE AIR AND GONE! What a start for the Royals. A wicket off the very first ball.

    13 Apr 2026, 07:06:23 PM IST

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Scores: Rajasthan Royals Playing XI

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score: Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI) - Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel(WK), Riyan Parag(C), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande.

    13 Apr 2026, 06:41:51 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 21 of Indian Premier League, 2026

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Match Details
    Match 21 of Indian Premier League, 2026 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals to be held at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

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