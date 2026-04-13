Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad score after 7 overs is 56/2

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score: Travis Head smashed a Four on Nandre Burger bowling . Sunrisers Hyderabad at 20/1 after 3.1 overs

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score: FOUR! A tough chance for Dhruv Jurel but a chance nonetheless. Angled into the left-hander, on a nagging length. Head gets on his toes and looks to nudge it away on the leg side. He gets into a bit of a tangle. The ball catches the inside edge and goes low towards the keeper.