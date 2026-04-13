Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad score after 7 overs is 56/2

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score :
Sunrisers Hyderabad Innings Highlights :
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score:
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Heinrich Klaasen 1 (1)
Ishan Kishan 37 (22)
Rajasthan Royals
Riyan Parag 1/5 (1)
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score: OUT! CAUGHT! The RR skipper does the trick and both SRH openers are in the hut now. A scratchy stay comes to an end for Head. Sunrisers Hyderabad are 55/2.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score:
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Travis Head 16 (15)
Ishan Kishan 35 (20)
Rajasthan Royals
Tushar Deshpande 0/11 (1)
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score: FOUR! Gets enough on it!
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score: FOUR! Easy pickings! Full and straight on the pads. Ishan Kishan gets under the ball nicely and whips it over mid-wicket for a boundary as the ball dribbles into the fence, beating deep square leg to his right.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score:
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Travis Head 10 (11)
Ishan Kishan 30 (18)
Rajasthan Royals
Sandeep Sharma 0/12 (1)
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score:
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Travis Head 9 (10)
Ishan Kishan 19 (13)
Rajasthan Royals
Nandre Burger 0/16 (2)
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score: SIX! Width offered and Kishan cashes in!
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score: FOUR! A tough chance for Dhruv Jurel but a chance nonetheless. Angled into the left-hander, on a nagging length. Head gets on his toes and looks to nudge it away on the leg side. He gets into a bit of a tangle. The ball catches the inside edge and goes low towards the keeper.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score:
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Ishan Kishan 12 (11)
Travis Head 4 (6)
Rajasthan Royals
Jofra Archer 1/12 (2)
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score: SIX! Absolutely smoked! Ishan is fighting fire with fire.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score: FOUR! Nicely done! Archer gets his line wrong. This is a little too straight, on a length, on the pads. Kishan swivels quickly and pulls it behind square leg towards the vacant fence for his first boundary.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score:
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Travis Head 4 (6)
Ishan Kishan 2 (5)
Rajasthan Royals
Nandre Burger 0/4 (1)
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score: FOUR! Head is up and running!
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score:
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Ishan Kishan 2 (5)
Travis Head 0 (0)
Rajasthan Royals
Jofra Archer 1/2 (1)
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score: OUT! IN THE AIR AND GONE! What a start for the Royals. A wicket off the very first ball.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score: Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI) - Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel(WK), Riyan Parag(C), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Match Details
Match 21 of Indian Premier League, 2026 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals to be held at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.