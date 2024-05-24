Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs T.B.C. Live Score: Qualifier 2 of Indian Premier League, 2024 to start at 07:30 PM

1 min read . Updated: 24 May 2024, 06:36 PM IST
Livemint

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs T.B.C. Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Qualifier 2 of Indian Premier League, 2024. Match will start at 07:30 PM

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs T.B.C. Live Score, Qualifier 2 of Indian Premier League, 2024Premium
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs T.B.C. Live Score, Qualifier 2 of Indian Premier League, 2024

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs T.B.C. Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Qualifier 2 of Indian Premier League, 2024. Match will start on 24 May 2024 at 07:30 PM
Venue : MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Sunrisers Hyderabad squad -
Abdul Samad, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Glenn Phillips, Marco Jansen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Sanvir Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Washington Sundar, Heinrich Klaasen, Upendra Yadav, Akash Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jaydev Unadkat, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Mayank Markande, Pat Cummins, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth
T.B.C. squad -

24 May 2024, 06:36:13 PM IST

Welcome to the live coverage of Qualifier 2 of Indian Premier League, 2024

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs T.B.C. Match Details
Qualifier 2 of Indian Premier League, 2024 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and T.B.C. to be held at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

