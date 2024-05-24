Hello User
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs T.B.C. Live Score: Qualifier 2 of Indian Premier League, 2024 to start at 07:30 PM

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 06:36 PM IST
Livemint

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs T.B.C. Live Score, Qualifier 2 of Indian Premier League, 2024

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs T.B.C. Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Qualifier 2 of Indian Premier League, 2024. Match will start on 24 May 2024 at 07:30 PM
Venue : MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Sunrisers Hyderabad squad -
Abdul Samad, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Glenn Phillips, Marco Jansen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Sanvir Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Washington Sundar, Heinrich Klaasen, Upendra Yadav, Akash Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jaydev Unadkat, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Mayank Markande, Pat Cummins, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth
T.B.C. squad -

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs T.B.C. Match Details
