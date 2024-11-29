‘Superman catch’: Netizens reacts as Glenn Phillips stuns fans in Eng vs NZ Test | Watch

Glenn Phillips stunned fans with a remarkable one-handed catch during the first Test against England, dismissing Ollie Pope. This catch broke a crucial partnership and shifted momentum in favor of New Zealand, earning widespread praise as one of cricket's finest moments.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated29 Nov 2024, 12:44 PM IST
‘Superman catch’: Glenn Phillips stuns fans with in Eng vs NZ Test | Watch
‘Superman catch’: Glenn Phillips stuns fans with in Eng vs NZ Test | Watch(Screengrab from X/@BLACKCAPS)

New Zealand cricketer Glenn Phillips amazed fans and experts alike with an extraordinary one-handed catch during the first Test against England in Christchurch. The stunning effort dismissed Ollie Pope, who was in fine form with a 77-run knock off 98 balls.

Also Read | This cricketer, once compared to Sachin, Lara, went unsold in IPL auctions

The jaw-dropping moment occurred in the 53rd over of England’s innings. Pope and Harry Brook had formed a solid 151-run partnership for the fifth wicket, posing a major challenge to the New Zealand bowlers. In a strategic move, Kiwi captain Tom Latham introduced Tim Southee into the attack, which soon proved effective.

On his second delivery, Southee bowled a short, wide ball outside off stump, tempting Pope for a powerful cut shot. The ball seemed destined for the boundary until Phillips, stationed at backward point, leapt into action.

Also Read | Pakistan Cricket Board rejects hybrid model for Champions Trophy; what we know

Timing his dive to perfection, he caught the ball with one hand, sending shockwaves across the stadium and earning loud applause from the crowd.

The dismissal turned the momentum in New Zealand’s favour, breaking a crucial partnership and providing the hosts with a much-needed breakthrough. Pope, who looked set for a century, had to return to the pavilion.

Also Read | IPL: Vaibhav Suryavanshi becomes crorepati at just 13, RR sign at ₹1.1 crore

Phillips’ catch has been widely hailed as one of the finest in cricket history, with fans and commentators praising his athleticism and precision. Social media platforms were abuzz with clips of the incredible grab, with many calling it the highlight of the match so far. Let’s take a look at some of the comments.

Netizens react

“Glenn Phillips continues to amaze with his incredible fielding skills. Those jaw-dropping catches and athletic stops really set him apart on the field. It's always a treat to watch him in action! What a talent!”

“This catch is absolute beauty. The reason we watch cricket.”

“Superman catch”

“That is UNREAL”

“Is this not animation?”

At the end of Day 2 in the Eng vs NZ Test match, England are trailing by 29 runs.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:29 Nov 2024, 12:44 PM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket News‘Superman catch’: Netizens reacts as Glenn Phillips stuns fans in Eng vs NZ Test | Watch

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    128.75
    12:46 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    5.6 (4.55%)

    Adani Power share price

    561.75
    12:46 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    1.55 (0.28%)

    Tata Steel share price

    144.75
    12:46 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    1.3 (0.91%)

    GAIL India share price

    196.50
    12:46 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    -0.35 (-0.18%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

    1,036.30
    12:41 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    67.85 (7.01%)

    Praj Industries share price

    843.60
    12:43 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    47.7 (5.99%)

    Computer Age Management Services share price

    4,986.00
    12:42 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    89.55 (1.83%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    559.45
    12:42 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    8 (1.45%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Creditaccess Grameen share price

    909.65
    12:43 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    -77.3 (-7.83%)

    Poonawalla Fincorp share price

    351.40
    12:43 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    -22.2 (-5.94%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    764.60
    12:42 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    -31.95 (-4.01%)

    KPIT Technologies share price

    1,364.10
    12:43 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    -46.6 (-3.3%)
    More from Top Losers

    Piramal Pharma share price

    265.00
    12:43 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    19.4 (7.9%)

    Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

    1,036.30
    12:41 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    67.85 (7.01%)

    Praj Industries share price

    843.60
    12:43 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    47.7 (5.99%)

    Fertilizers & Chemicals Travan share price

    943.45
    12:42 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    49.3 (5.51%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,355.00-180.00
      Chennai
      77,361.00-180.00
      Delhi
      77,513.00-180.00
      Kolkata
      77,365.00-180.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L-0.10
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

        HomeMarketsPremiumCricketMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.