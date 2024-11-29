‘Superman catch’: Netizens reacts as Glenn Phillips stuns fans in Eng vs NZ Test | Watch

New Zealand cricketer Glenn Phillips amazed fans and experts alike with an extraordinary one-handed catch during the first Test against England in Christchurch. The stunning effort dismissed Ollie Pope, who was in fine form with a 77-run knock off 98 balls.

The jaw-dropping moment occurred in the 53rd over of England’s innings. Pope and Harry Brook had formed a solid 151-run partnership for the fifth wicket, posing a major challenge to the New Zealand bowlers. In a strategic move, Kiwi captain Tom Latham introduced Tim Southee into the attack, which soon proved effective.

On his second delivery, Southee bowled a short, wide ball outside off stump, tempting Pope for a powerful cut shot. The ball seemed destined for the boundary until Phillips, stationed at backward point, leapt into action.

Timing his dive to perfection, he caught the ball with one hand, sending shockwaves across the stadium and earning loud applause from the crowd.

The dismissal turned the momentum in New Zealand’s favour, breaking a crucial partnership and providing the hosts with a much-needed breakthrough. Pope, who looked set for a century, had to return to the pavilion.

Phillips’ catch has been widely hailed as one of the finest in cricket history, with fans and commentators praising his athleticism and precision. Social media platforms were abuzz with clips of the incredible grab, with many calling it the highlight of the match so far. Let’s take a look at some of the comments.

Netizens react “Glenn Phillips continues to amaze with his incredible fielding skills. Those jaw-dropping catches and athletic stops really set him apart on the field. It's always a treat to watch him in action! What a talent!”

“This catch is absolute beauty. The reason we watch cricket.”

“Superman catch”

“That is UNREAL”

“Is this not animation?”