'Supermen from India': Sachin Tendulkar lauds Team Indias victory at The Oval

New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): India's legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar hailed Team India's exceptional performance in The Oval Test against England and labelled the Shubman Gill-led squad as "Supermen" from India.

In an absolute humdinger of a contest, inspirational spells from Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna helped India draw the five-match series against England, denying the hosts a series win, beating them by six runs while defending 374 runs, in an absolute thriller at The Oval on Monday.

With this win, the Shubman Gill-led Team India has started the new era with immense promise, drawing the series 2-2.

Taking to X, Tendulkar wrote, "Test cricket... absolute goosebumps. Series 2-2, Performance 10/10! SUPERMEN from INDIA! What a Win."

Siraj's inspirational spell during the fifth and final Test was perhaps the biggest reason why Team India left the England shores with their heads held high and the series scoreline. He took a total of 23 wickets in the series at an average of 32.43, with best figures of 6/70. In the final Test, he took a total of nine wickets, including a five-wicket haul in the second innings. While defending 374, India was in trouble with England at 301/3 at one point, but along with Prasidh Krishna, Siraj bowled relentlessly, pulling back the match ball by ball, wicket by wicket.

India's T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav hailed his team's victory, where he said, "What a solid show, boys! Love watching this team fight and finish strong till the very end."

Former India skipper Ajinkya Rahane also shared his thoughts on Team India's memorable victory at The Oval.

"Test cricket doesn't get better than this. Tense finish, pressure moments, and character on display. Well done @BCCI," Rahane said.

Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara called India's win over England at The Oval "historic".

Historic win! Belief and character shown by the team was brilliant to see! Fitting end to what has been an incredible series. Nothing quite like Test Cricket!" Pujara wrote on X.

Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly took to his social media handle and shared his views on the victory.

"What a test match .. India will leave Lords very disappointed .. they played so well all 3 test matches. But down 2-1 ..it was a test match to be won.. Jadeja fought hard and showed 193 was not a big total .. @bcci @Teamindiacrick," Ganguly said.

Former India spinner Anil Kumble congratulated the Indian team for winning The Oval Test.

"Well played India!! What a series... #INDvsEND Well done to everyone involved from both teams. Stunning performance today by @mdsirajofficial and @prasidh43 to hold their nerves. Congratulations @ShubmanGill and the team for a great series!" Kumble wrote.

Former South Africa seamer Dale Steyn shared after India's victory, where he said, "WE LOVE TEST CRICKET."

Former England seamer Steven Finn congratulated both teams for playing such a brilliant series.

"Oh my word. What a finish to an incredible test series. Well done to both teams. That was insane," Finn said.

Coming to the match, after England opted to bowl first, they reduced India to 153/6. A 58-run partnership between Karun Nair (57 in 109 balls, with eight fours) and Washington Sundar (26 in 55 balls, with three fours) was the most meaningful part of the inning as India was bundled out for 224 runs. Apart from Gus Atkinson's five-wicket haul, Josh Tongue (3/57) was also good.

In the second innings, four-fers from Siraj (4/86) and Prasidh Krishna (4/62) reduced England to 247, despite a 92-run opening stand between Zak Crawley (64 in 57 balls, with 14 fours) and Ben Duckett (43 in 38 balls, with five fours and two sixes) and a fifty by Harry Brook (53 in 64 balls, with five fours and a six). They led by 23 runs.

In India's second innings, key contributions came from Yashasvi Jaiswal (118 in 164 balls, with 14 fours and two sixes), Akash Deep (66 in 94 balls, with 12 fours), Ravindra Jadeja (53 in 77 balls, with five fours) and Washington Sundar (53 in 46 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes). Sundar stitched a very crucial 10th wicket stand with Krishna, with the latter scoring nothing out of it and Sundar doing all the hitting.

They all took India to 396 runs, giving them a 373-run lead and setting a target of 374 runs for England to win the series.

India started well, reducing England to 106/3. However, fine centuries from Harry Brook (111 in 98 balls, with 14 fours and two sixes) and Joe Root (105 in 152 balls, with 12 fours) troubled India with a 195-run stand for the fourth wicket. At one point, England was 317/4 on day four. However, a late surge by Siraj (5/104) and Krishna (4/126) shifted the pressure to England, and they were left six runs short, bundled out for 367 runs.