Suresh Raina decodes CSK’s strategic blunders amid poor IPL 2025; ex-star says ‘Dhoni can’t have this type of auction’

Suresh Raina decodes CSK's strategic blunders amid poor IPL 2025; ex-star says ‘Dhoni can't have this type of auction’

Koushik Paul
Updated26 Apr 2025, 05:13 PM IST
Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni discusses a point with Matheesha Pathirana during their match with Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025.
Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni discusses a point with Matheesha Pathirana during their match with Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025. (PTI)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have got it all wrong in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). From the form of the batters to losing captain Ruturaj Gaikwad midway into IPL 2025, nothing has worked for the five-time champions. Even the return of MS Dhoni as the captain of the side failed to revive the fortunes as CSK stand last after seven losses in nine matches so far in IPL 2025.   

Former CSK star and one of the long-standing soldiers of Dhoni, Suresh Raina felt the franchise got it wrong at the auction itself last year. Over the last one and a half decades, Dhoni had a say in how the team should shape up at the auction. But with the kind of performances this season, Raina felt Dhoni was not a part of the team making process for IPL 2025. 

"Kasi Viswanathan has been handling the administration for a long time. Rupa ma'am, is handling buying the player, administration etc. MS knows, whoever is sitting, this time players have not been bought properly," Raina said on a Star Sports show. 

First Published:26 Apr 2025, 05:09 PM IST
