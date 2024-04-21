Who will be next India captain? Suresh Raina picks Rohit Sharma's successor. No it's not Hardik Pandya or KL Rahul
Days ahead of T20 World Cup 2024 squad selection, Suresh Raina shared some interesting insights from his time in the Indian team and revealed his opinion on India's next captain
India's veteran batter Suresh Raina has played many crucial innings for India and after stepping down from cricket, the player is continuing his association with cricket in the form of expert opinions and commentaries. Days ahead of T20 World Cup 2024 squad selection, Suresh Raina shared some interesting insights from his time in the Indian team and revealed his opinion on India's next captain.