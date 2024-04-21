India's veteran batter Suresh Raina has played many crucial innings for India and after stepping down from cricket, the player is continuing his association with cricket in the form of expert opinions and commentaries. Days ahead of T20 World Cup 2024 squad selection, Suresh Raina shared some interesting insights from his time in the Indian team and revealed his opinion on India's next captain.

On one side where the fans think that Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, or Jasprit Bumrah may take the command of the Indian cricket team after Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina feels 24-year-old Shubman Gill has the potential to become India's next skipper. While speaking at a news platform Lallantop, Suresh Raina spoke about Shubman Gill and said, "I would say he will be the next Indian captain (after Rohit Sharma). Ban sakta hai vo."

The remarks assume significance as the BCCI has confirmed that Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian cricket team in the T20 World Cup, but there is no clarity on the team's leadership position after that. Hardik Pandya has led the Indian team in Rohit Sharma's absence, but his recent performance in IPL and injury concerns have raised certain doubts about his future.

Shubman Gill has been exceptional for the Indian cricket team in the past few years and played a pivotal role in bringing home the Asia Cup 2023. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill are doing perfectly well in the opening position, especially in the limited over formats.

PBKS vs GT IPL 2024

Suresh Raina's remarks came ahead of tonight's IPL 2024 match between Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans and Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium, Mohali. Shubman Gill picked up the captaincy of GT this season after the former skipper Hardik Pandya went back to Mumbai Indians.

Gujarat Titans, the champion and finalist of the previous two seasons is not doing that well in IPL 2024 and is placed in the 8th position at the points table.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!