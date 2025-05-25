Suresh Raina to return at Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026: MS Dhoni's ex-teammate drops massive hint during CSK vs GT

Suresh Raina dropped a massive hint at joining five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the upcoming season of Indian Premier League (IPL). One of the stalwarts at CSK, Raina played an important role in the franchise's first four IPL titles. However, he wasn't a part of the CSK squad that won the trophy in 2023, beating Gujarat Titans.

Advertisement

Sitting alongside former India cricketers Sanjay Bangar and Aakash Chopra in the commentary box during CSK's last IPL 2025 against Gujarat Titans on Sunday, Raina was having a chat how the season went for MS Dhoni's men. At the end CSK won the game by 83 runs.

During the chat, Raina revealed that talks are on to hire a batting coach at CSK in IPL 2026. Trying to extract more information from Raina, Chopra asked if the new batting coach's initials start with ‘S’ or not.

Advertisement

In response, Raina replied, ‘he has made the fastest fifty (laughs).’ Former Australian cricketer Mike Hussey is currently the batting coach of CSK. Hussey has also played for CSK in the past. For the unknown, Raina had scored a 16-ball fifty against Punjab Kings in 2014, which ranked second in the list of fastest fifties that year.

Suresh Raina's records at CSK A CSK faithful from the start in 2008, Raina was a pillar for the Chennai-based franchise. He played for Gujarat Lions for two seasons, when CSK were suspended for two seasons (2016 and 2017) due to the association of their owners with illegal betting.

His last season in IPL came in 2021. In all, Raina scored 5528 runs in IPL, with one hundred and 39 fifties. Raina (4867) also ranks second in the list of most runs for CSK in IPL. Dhoni leads the list with 4865 runs.

Advertisement