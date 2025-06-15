Surinder describes Delhis best pitch award in IPL 2025 'special', DDCA Director reveals steps taken to promote womens cricket

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) Director Shyam Sunder Sharma lavished praise on the impact Delhi Premier League (DPL) has made and outlined steps being taken to promote women's cricket and its growth.

According to Sharma, 14 players earned a spot in the 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and turned into prospects for the Indian team.

"The first season of DPL went very well. Everyone praised DPL. Fourteen youngsters went into IPL because of it. Everyone is saying that Priyansh Arya, Ayush Badoni and Digvesh Rathi are being seen as future prospects for India. This is because of DPL and this tournament was the brainchild of our president, Rohan Jaitley," he told ANI.

Sharma also revealed that subsidy is being offered to the clubs under DDCA to promote women's cricket and added, "We have a special focus on women's cricket. There has been an addition to our subsidiary; whichever club plays a women's team will be given a subsidiary of ₹1 lakh."

Former India cricketer Surinder Khanna hailed the DDCA for being awarded the Best Pitch and Ground Award of the Season in IPL 2025 and described the milestone as "special."

Surinder credited the DDCA management and the ground in-charge, Ankit, for providing top-class wickets, especially in Delhi's scorching heat, which offered enjoyable conditions for both sides.

"I think Rohan Jaitley, his team and Ankit, the ground in-charge, who made pitches and gave top-class wickets. When the BCCI gives you an award, your batteries recharge. Earlier, these awards were handed to two or three centres, but this time, they were awarded to Delhi, which is special. I know it is not easy to provide quality wickets where both teams enjoy it. I am very happy, and I hope they continue to do it in the future," Surinder told ANI.

Last year, the DDCA launched the inaugural edition of the Delhi Premier League (DPL). This year, Women's DPL is set to arrive, which would be a "great platform" for the rising talent to climb the ladder of success and earn a spot in the India Women's team, according to Surinder.