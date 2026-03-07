Suryakumar & Co told to play Ishan Kishan gamble in IND vs NZ in T20 World Cup 2026 final; ‘Abhishek hasn't learned…’

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar minced no words on Abhishek Sharma, stating that the India opener has not learned anything from his mistakes in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. The 25-year-old could manage just 89 runs in seven matches so far, with just one half-century and three consecutive duck to show. Ahead of the final against New Zealand, Abhishek's form has become a major headache for the team management.

Ranked no.1 in the world in the shortest format, a lot was expected from the southpaw, after what he had done in 2025 (scoring with a strike rate close to 200). But the Punjab batter disappointed everyone, trying to hit every ball out of the ground from the onset and giving away his wicket.

Speaking just few hours before the all-important summit clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gavaskar elaborated Abhishek's exact weakness. He even suggested Ishan Kishan to open the innings with Sanju Samson. “It's a very tough call. he is the no.1 batter in the ICC T20I rankings,” Gavaskar told India Today on Saturday.

“But he hasn't learned anything from his dismissals. That is not a good sign. he kept on getting out in a region where his arms are cramped for room. The other day against south Africa, getting (Ryan) Rickelton and (Quinton de Kock) in the same over, he (Cole McConchie) cramped both of them for room,” continued Gavaskar, who became the first to score 10000 Test runs.

Pressure is huge on Abhishek Sharma ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 final.

A member of the 1983 World Cup-winning Indian team, Gavaskar cited examples of Yuvraj Singh, Ravi Shastri and Gary Sobers, reminding the Indian youngster that every ball doesn't need to be hit for a maximum. Notably, Abhishek is being mentored by two-time World Cup winner Yuvraj.

“I think that is what they will look to do (against Abhishek Sharma), go around the wicket, angle the ball. And because he looks to hit every ball for a six, which doesn't happen even in gully cricket or club cricket. My concern is he is either unprepared to change or unable to change,” he continued.

“Whatever it is, I would like to see Ishan Kishan open the batting with Sanju Samson and Rinku Singh come in,” added Gavaskar. Kishan, who returned to the Indian team after more than two years, on the back of strong domestic show, initially opened with Abhishek at the start of the tournament.

It was from the Zimbabwe clash in the Super 8, Samson was brought into the playing XI. The Kerala batter didn't disappoint. He single-handedly took India into the semifinals with a knock of 97 not out against West Indies, before playing another match-winning innings of 89 against England in semifinals.

Sunil Gavaskar advocates for Kuldeep Yadav's inclusion The 65-year-old also advocated for Kuldeep Yadav's inclusion in place of an off-colour Varun Chakaravarthy. The Tamil Nadu spinner was brilliant in the group stages, taking nine wickets in four games at an expense of 62 runs. However, things didn't go his way in the Super 8 stages, where he conceded 186 runs with just four wickets to show at an average of 46.5.