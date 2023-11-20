India's power batter and number one ranked T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav will lead India during the five-match T20I series against Australia at home, starting from November 23 onwards, said BCCI in a statement on 20 November.

"The men's selection committee announced the squad for the upcoming 5-match T20I series against Australia scheduled to start from November 23, 2023 in Visakhapatnam," said a statement by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

According to the schedule, India will face Australia at Visakhapatnam on November 23 for their first match, just four days after the conclusion of India's ICC Cricket World Cup campaign at home.

The second T20I will be played on November 26 in Thiruvananthapuram followed by the third match on November 28 in Guwahati. The fourth match will be taking place on December 1 in Raipur while the fifth and final match will take place on December 3 in Bengaluru.

The BCCI said that Hardik Pandya will miss out due to an ankle injury that he sustained during the Cricket World Cup league stage match against Bangladesh.

For the series, Shreyas Iyer will join the squad as vice-captain for the last two T20Is in Raipur and Bengaluru. While for the first three T20Is, Ruturaj Gaikwad will be the deputy of Suryakumar.

This time, Sanju Samson did'not find a place in the squad. While Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, and Jitesh Sharma – part of India's gold-medal winning team at the Asian Games in Hangzhou – are also in the squad.

Among the players, featured in the Cricket World Cup this year and are in the squad are Suryakumar, Shreyas, Ishan Kishan and pacer Prasidh Krishna . The seniors Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami are not in the team.

India's squad:

Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

With agency inputs.

