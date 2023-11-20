Suryakumar named India's captain for 5-match T20I series against Australia, starting 23 November
According to the schedule, India will face Australia at Visakhapatnam on November 23 for their first match, just four days after the conclusion of India's ICC Cricket World Cup campaign at home.
India's power batter and number one ranked T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav will lead India during the five-match T20I series against Australia at home, starting from November 23 onwards, said BCCI in a statement on 20 November.
