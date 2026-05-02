Suryakumar Yadav becomes second-highest run-scorer for Mumbai Indians in T20s

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 2 (ANI): Suryakumar Yadav leapfrogged Kieron Pollard to become the second-highest run-scorer for the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians (MI) in T20s.

Suryakumar Yadav scored a 12-ball 21 in the IPL 2026 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Suryakumar now only trails MI legend Rohit Sharma in the list of most T20s runs for the Mumbai Indians.

Suryakumar now has 3,933 runs in 121 innings at an average of 37.10. Rohit, on the other hand, leads the charts with 6,286 runs in 236 innings for the Mumbai-based franchise.

Coming to the CSK vs MI IPL 2026 match on Saturday, Chennai restricted the Hardik Pandya-led team to 159/7 in 20 overs.

MI opted to bat first but had a shaky start against Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk. The openers struggled to get going as CSK's bowlers kept things tight in the powerplay.

Mukesh Choudhary and Anshul Kamboj were on the money in the first two overs, and the latter also accounted for Will Jacks. Jacks fell early for just 1 off 5 balls, putting MI under immediate pressure at the top.

Ryan Rickelton provided some early momentum with a counter-attacking 37 off 24 balls, hitting five sixes to push the scoring rate. MI counterattacked and ended up scoring 57 runs in the power play as they hit 7 sixes.

The pair stitched together a brisk 50 stand for the second wicket and laid the platform nicely.

Naman Dhir got a reprieve on 19 in the 7th over off Noor Ahmad, but Rickelton fell to him in the same over, bringing Suryakumar Yadav on the crease. The middle order saw some resistance from Dhir, who played a crucial knock.

His approach helped stabilise the innings after early setbacks. Yadav was off to a good start but was once again sent back to the pavilion by Ramakrishna Ghosh for 21 in the 11th over, bringing Tilak Varma to the crease.

Varma stayed steady, playing a supporting role at the other end, while Dhir took MI's innings forward. Mumbai Indians stood at 106/3 in 12 overs, with Dhir anchoring the innings. While the run rate remained healthy at over 8 per over.

However, in the following over, Noor got the better of Varma, for 5, who was struggling to put bat on ball, and Hardik Pandya joined Dhir in the middle. As MI was looking to shift gears, Jamie Overton, after being smashed for a six, removed Dhir for a well-made 57, bringing Robin Minz to the crease.

Minz's stay at the crease was also very short as Anshul Kamboj cleaned him up in the following over for 5.

MI lost their track in the back end as they only managed to score 39 runs in the final five overs, finishing on 159/7.