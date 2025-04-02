Suryakumar Yadav blasts journo for fake news on Goa move; Mumbai Indians star reacts ‘Script writer hai ya journalist’

Suryakumar Yadav minced no words against a journalist after a report stated that the Indian T20I captain is the brain behind a pool of Mumbai players to join Goa ahead of the next season. The development comes after reports of Yashasvi Jaiswal leaving Mumbai and joining came out on Wednesday.

Amid the IPL bonanza, everyone was taken aback when Indian Express reported that the India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal had emailed to Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) seeking a No Objection Certificate (NOC).

Soon after the update on Yashasvi Jaiswal, the TOI reported that the Indian T20I skipper is also contemplating a move to Goa and is in the forefront of taking quite a few players with him. Notably, Goa recently were promoted to the Ranji Trophy Elite League.

Taking note of the fake news, Suryakumar Yadav, who is currently playing for Mumbai Indians in the IPL, took to social media to deny the news. Taking a screenshot of the news article, Suryakumar Yadav wrote, “Script writer hai ya journalist? Agar hasna hai toh I will stop watching comedy movies and start reading these articles. Ekdum bakwas.”

Why Yashasvi Jaiswal is leaving Mumbai? The primary reason for Yashasvi Jaiswal to leave Mumbai is the leadership role that Goa Cricket Association offered to the 23-year-old. “It was a very tough decision for me. Whatever I am today is because of Mumbai. The city has made me who I am, and all my life, I will be indebted to the MCA,” Yashasvi Jaiswal told The Indian Express.

