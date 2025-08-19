Suryakumar Yadav braves Mumbai rains to reach BCCI HQ for India's Asia Cup 2025 squad selection; ‘It's raining heavily’

India captain Suryakumar Yadav braved Mumbai rains to reach BCCI headquarters on Tuesday for the Asia Cup 2025 squad selection, the visuals of which went viral on social media. The BCCI on Monday sent an official email stating that the Indian team will be announced on Tuesday at 1:30 PM IST with chief selector Ajit Agarkar and captain Suryakumar meeting the press in Mumbai at the BCCI HQ.

However, the relentless Mumbai rains jeopardised BCCI's plans as there are reports that the press conference might get a bit delayed due to adverse weather. As incessant rainfall continued to lash Mumbai for the fourth day in a row, weather agency IMD forecasted, “Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places” for Tuesday.

In a post on X, IMD said, “Mumbai Radar Animation Reflects Moderate to intense convective clouds over Konkan and neighbourhood corresponding to the ongoing rainfall spell over the region.” However, Suryakumar's presence at BCCI HQ comes a sigh of relief for everyone that the final squad will be revealed on scheduled date itself.

Upon reaching the BCCI HQ, Suryakumar replied, “It's raining heavily” when asked about the weather in Mumbai. However, there are no signs of Agarkar reaching BCCI HQ yet.

India's likely Asia cup 2025 squad The Indian top four is likely to be Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma along with captain Suryakumar at no.4. Jasprit Bumrah is expeted to lead the pace attack after making himself available for the tournament. He will probably have Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, and Harshit Rana in company. Among the spinners Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, and Ravi Bishnoi are certain to make the final squad.

The biggest debate is the inclusion of Test captain Shubman Gill, who has been in tremendous form with the bat. Players like Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, and Washington Sundar are also in the selection race. Jitesh Sharma and Yashavi Jaiswal are likely to be included as the backup wicketkeeper and opener, respectively, in the squad.