Suryakumar Yadav breaks silence on Asia Cup Trophy chaos: ‘Did not refuse to accept'

Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav, who led the Men in Blue to the Asia Cup 2025 triumph, opened up on the trophy controversy. He alleged that the Indian cricket team was ready to receive the coveted Asia Cup 2025 award after a decisive five-wicket victory over Pakistan. Although Team India clinched their second Asia Cup T20I title and overall ninth Asia Cup title, they were unable to celebrate with the trophy.

In an interview with ABP, Suryakumar Yadav said, "We never said we wouldn’t take the trophy. We waited for one and a half hours with phones in hand, ready for photos. Shivam, Kuldeep, and Abhishek went for awards, but they took the medals and trophy elsewhere, thinking they had won."

“After the match, we were standing on the field for an hour and a half. Our phones were in our hands, we were ready to take pictures. After the prize distribution ceremony started, Shivam Dubey and Tilak Verma went to the podium to collect their awards. Thereafter, Abhishek Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav also accepted their prizes," he added.

Asserting that Team India did not refuse to accept the trophy, the 35-year-old right-handed middle-order batter said, “After this, we were waiting in the hope of getting the Asia Cup. However, at that time, suddenly, the people on the podium went to a different side with the medals and trophies. We did not refuse to accept the trophy.”

"We have won the Asia Cup. The trophy belongs to us and we will definitely get it," Suryakumar Yadav emphasised.

What happened on the night of the Asia Cup 2025 final? The presentation ceremony on the night of September 28 ended in controversy after Indian players refused to accept the award from Pakistan's Interior Minister and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman Mohsin Naqvi, citing his strong anti-India stance. However, Indian players did receive their individual awards as they were distributed by other dignitaries.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had informed its Asian Cricket Council (ACC) contact regarding their unwillingness. This comes after the Indian team maintained a no-handshake policy with Pakistan throughout the tournament.

