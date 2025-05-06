Suryakumar Yadav ‘busted’ by DSP Mohammed Siraj ahead of MI vs GT game, Rashid Khan left in splits | Watch viral video

The Indian Premier League is getting spiced up as it nears the climax of the 2025 season's league stage.

However, it's not all intense action on the field, as the Gujarat Titans prepare for their visit to the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. Ahead of Tuesday's high-octane clash, players from both sides eked out some time from their heavy training sessions to engage in banter on the eve of the match.

MI vs GT: Bonhomie The banter was between GT's bowlers, Mohammed Siraj and Rashid Khan, and MI's batsman Suryakumar Yadav.

SKY, as the MI batter is fondly known as, was discussing his favourite cricketing shots with Khan, and the Afghanistan leg spinner reminded the former of his 'Supla Shot'.

SKY responded to that by saying, “Accha. Aap snake shot maro toh woh chalta hai. Aap karo toh dance, hum kare toh... (If you hit the snake shot it works. When you do it, it is dance, if I do it then...).”

As the duo were chattering along, GT's pacer Mohammed Siraj joined in on the fun. Mumbai Indians captured the interactionwatch here:

MI vs GT IPL 2025 The home side have been on an unstoppable run as they've won their last six matches leading up to today's game at the Wankhede stadium.

This 12-point run has seen MI shoot up to third in the IPL 2025 standings with 14 points from 11 matches and also have the league's best net run rate at +1.274.

The Hardik Pandya-led side will step onto their home turf today on the back of a 100-run demolition victory over the Rajasthan Royals in their previous encounter.