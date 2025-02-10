Rohit Sharma has been one of the towering figures in Indian cricket for a long time but with the captain not getting runs across formats in the past few months, questions had even started to emerge about his place in the playing XI going forward. However, the 37 year old answered all those questions with class as he smashed a 119 run knock against that not only saw the Men in Blue steal a win in the 2nd ODI match against England but also win the 3 match series.

Rohit's comeback to form was not only celebrated by people inside the Indian dressing room but also by Indian T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav, who has also been Rohit's teammate for Mumbai Indians in the last few years.

"Good things happen to good people. God is great" Suryakumar Yadav wrote in his Instagram story lauding Rohit.

Suryakumar Yadav's story for Rohit Sharma

Former cricketers react to Rohit Sharma's comeback ton: Post the win, the Indian captain got a lot of applause from fans and former cricketers, including Manoj Tiwari and Irfan Pathan.

In a post on X, Manoj Tiwari wrote, “It was pending! A class act like @ImRo45 knows how to answer the critics. Magnificent match-winning innings by the Captain! Well done!! What a series win for #TeamIndia! 🏏”

“Now that’s how you get back in form. Brilliant century from Rohit sharma 💯” wrote Irfan Pathan on X

Rohit Sharma shines with 119 run knock: Rohit came in to open the batting with Shubman Gill, chasing a total of 305 runs. The Indian captain showed signs of coming back to form as he smashed England pacers to sixes across different parts of the ground. Shubman and Rohit put up an over 100 run partnership in the middle and even after his partner's dismissal Rohit continued till the 30th over, ensuring that the game was India's to lose from there on.