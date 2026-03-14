Suryakumar Yadav completes five years in international cricket: Check major records and milestones here

India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav celebrates his five-year anniversary in international cricket on Saturday. SKY, as he is fondly called by his fans, made his international debut in a T20I against England on 14 March, 2021 in Ahmedabad.
Since then, he has played a total of 37 ODIs, 113 T20Is and just one Test, scoring 773, 3272 and eight runs in each of these three formats respectively. Suryakumar Yadav recently led India to their third T20 World Cup title, beating New Zealand by 96 runs in the final in Ahmedabad.
The Mumbai-born cricketer has led the Men in Blue in 52 T20Is, winning 40 of these matches while losing just eight matches. As the India T20I captain, he boasts of a win percentage of 76.94.
With the 35-year-old completing half a decade in international cricket, we now take a look at his major records and milestones.
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