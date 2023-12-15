Suryakumar Yadav creates history with T20I century in IND vs SA 3rd T20I match, beats Rohit Sharma and Glenn Maxwell
Suryakumar accomplished this milestone during India's third and final T20I against South Africa at Johannesburg.
Suryakumar Yadav etched his name in the record books with his 4th T20I century. The feat, achieved during the final T20I cricket match against South Africa at Johannesburg, places him alongside elite cricketers like Rohit Sharma and Glenn Maxwell.
