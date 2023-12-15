Suryakumar Yadav etched his name in the record books with his 4th T20I century. The feat, achieved during the final T20I cricket match against South Africa at Johannesburg, places him alongside elite cricketers like Rohit Sharma and Glenn Maxwell. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Indian skipper’s innings of 100 runs off 56 balls were a mix of 7 fours and 8 sixes. He scored at an impressive strike rate of 178.57. This performance not only showcased his skill but also his consistency in the game's shortest format.

Remarkably, Suryakumar reached this milestone in just 57 innings, making him the fastest to four T20I centuries. He surpasses notable cricketers like Rohit Sharma and Glenn Maxwell, who also have 4 centuries in the format. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

His record-breaking doesn't stop there. Suryakumar now holds the most T20I centuries batting at number 3 or lower. He overtook Maxwell, who has 3 centuries in similar positions.

Further, Yadav has outdone former England captain Eoin Morgan in terms of 50-plus scores from the number 4 position or lower in T20Is. He achieved 15 such scores in just 39 innings, surpassing Morgan's 14 in 105 innings.

Suryakumar's prowess in hitting sixes is also noteworthy. He has hit 123 sixes in 57 innings, overtaking Virat Kohli as the Indian player with the second-most T20I sixes. Rohit Sharma leads this chart with 182 sixes in 140 innings. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In his T20I career spanning 60 matches, Yadav amassed 2,141 runs with an average of 45.55 and a striking strike rate of 171.55. His record includes 4 centuries and 17 fifties, with a top score of 117.

In the current year, he played 18 T20Is, scoring 733 runs at an average of 48.86 and a strike rate of over 155. His achievements this year include 2 centuries and 5 fifties.

IND vs SA 3rd T20I India's performance in the match was bolstered by Yadav's century and a half-century by Yashasvi Jaiswal. The Men in Blue reached 201/7 in 20 overs. South Africa's Keshav Maharaj was the standout bowler with figures of 2/26. India bundled out the Proteas for 95, won the second T20I by 106 runs and levelled the series 1-1. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

