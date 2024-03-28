Five-time Indian Premier League trophy winners Mumbai Indians are yet to open their account in the 17th edition of the IPL 2024. Also, its star batter Suryakumar Yadav's latest Instagram activity hints at his comeback.

However, SKY may have to wait for his turn to show his magic as he is confirmed to miss a few more games. SKY failed to regain fitness in time for the 2024 edition of the IPL. He was last seen in action in December 2023.

According to details, the MI superstar is yet to receive clearance from the medical staff of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). He has missed the first two games of the new season.

SKY is still recovering from sports hernia surgery and his progress has been monitored at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). According to the latest developments, Suryakumar is expected to miss a few more games. Suryakumar had a fitness test at the NCA on Tuesday, a previous report said.

"Surya is making very good progress and very soon he will be back playing for MI. However, he might have to sit out for a few more games, having missed the first two," a BCCI source told news agency PTI.

"For BCCI, the main concern is if he is on course for World T20 which he is. Obviously he will play for MI but after a sports hernia surgery, he can't be rushed," the source added.

Earlier, SKY picked up an injury when he smashed a brilliant century for India in the South Africa series in December 2023, following which he was ruled out of the Afghanistan series.

