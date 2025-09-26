Suryakumar Yadav fined over Pahalgam comment during India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025; BCCI challenges ICC's ruling

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has challenged the International Cricket Council's (ICC) ruling against Suryakumar Yadav after the Indian captain was fined 30 per cent of his match fees for his comments on the Pahalgam terror attack.

Following India's win over Pakistan on September 14 in a group match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, Suryakumar dedicated the victory to the Indian Armed Forces and also expressed solidarity with the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people were killed.

The Indian skipper appeared before the ICC match referee, Richie Richardson, on Thursday and pleaded not guilty to the charge and was apparently told not to make any statement that could be construed as political in the remainder of the tournament.

However, according to a PTI report, the Indian board has appealed to the ICC against the verdict. Suryakumar's ICC sanction came in after Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) filed a complaint against the Indian with the ICC for making political comments.

Haris Rauf fined, Sahibzada Farhan gets off with warning Meanwhile, Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf was fined 30 per cent of his match fees for rude and aggressive behaviour during the Asia Cup Super 4s match against India last Sunday. His teammate Sahibzada Farhan escaped with a warning without any financial penalty for his open air gun-shot celebration after completion of his half century in the same match.

“Match referee Richie Richardson had completed his hearing on Friday afternoon at the team hotel. Haris Rauf has been fined 30 per cent of his match fees for aggressive behaviour, and Farhan has been let off with a warning,” a tournament source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.