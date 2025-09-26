Suryakumar Yadav fined over Pahalgam comment during India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025; BCCI challenges ICC's ruling

Haris Rauf fined, Sahibzada Farhan gets off with warning

Meanwhile, Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf was fined 30 per cent of his match fees for rude and aggressive behaviour during the Asia Cup Super 4s match against India last Sunday. His teammate Sahibzada Farhan escaped with a warning without any financial penalty for his open air gun-shot celebration after completion of his half century in the same match.