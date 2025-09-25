Subscribe

Suryakumar Yadav gets ICC warning over ‘Pahalgam’ comment during IND vs PAK group stage clash in Asia Cup - Report

Suryakumar Yadav attended the ICC hearing on Thursday over India captain Pahalgam comment during India vs Pakistan group stage match in the Asia Cup 2025 on September 14. He is believed to have recieved an warning.

Koushik Paul
Updated25 Sep 2025, 08:43 PM IST
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav has received a warning from the ICC.
Suryakumar Yadav has got a warning from the International Cricket Council (ICC) over the India captain's 'Pahalgam' comment during their group stage clash against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 on September 14. According to a Revsportz report, Suryakumar attended the ICC hearing on Thursday, being conducted by match referee Richie Richardson.

BCCI COO Hemang Amin and Cricket Operations manager Sumeet Mallapurkar is believed to have accompanied Suryakumar at the hearing. Amin had joined from India virtually. Richardson is expected to announce his verdict soon.

The development came in after Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) lodged an official comment to the ICC against Suryakumar after the Indian captain expressed his solidarity with victims of Pahalgam terror attack. Based on a PTI report, Suryakumar was told to refrain from making any comments which could be construed as political in nature.

He also dedicated their win over Pakistan in Dubai on September 14 to the Indian Armed Forces involved in Operation Sindoor. PCB alleged that Suryakumar's comments are “political”.

What did Suryakumar Yadav exactly say?

“We stand by the families of the victims of Pahalgam terror attack. We express our solidarity. Want to dedicate the win to all our armed forces who showed a lot of bravery. Hope they continue to inspire us all and we give them more reasons on the ground whenever we get an opportunity to make them smile,” Suryakumar had said after India's win over Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Pakistan cricketers Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan are expected to attend a ICC hearing over their provocative gestures during the India vs Pakistan Super 4 clash on September 21. Both Rauf and Farhan are expected to face Richardson on September 26.

It has been also learnt that BCCI had lodged an official complaint against Rauf and Farhan with ICC marked in the email.

 
 
