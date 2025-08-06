Suryakumar Yadav gives Duleep Trophy a miss to regain fitness ahead of Asia Cup 2025, checks in at BCCI CoE in Bengaluru

HSuryakumar Yadav has checked in at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru as the Indian T20I captain aim to regain full fitness ahead of the Asia Cup 2025, which starts on September 9 in UAE. With the T20 World Cup happening next year, the Asia Cup 2025 will be played in the T20 format.

Post Indian Premier League (IPL), the Indian team didn't play any white-ball games as Gautam Gambhir's boy headed to the United Kingdom for the five-match Test series which ended 2-2 a couple of days back. With the Bangladesh tour also rescheduled to 2026, it was a perfect slot for Suryakumar to get his hernia operated and recover.

"Underwent surgery for a sports hernia in the lower right abdomen. Grateful to share that after a smooth surgery, I 'm already on the road to recovery. Can't wait to be back (sic)," Suryakumar had posted on social media on June 26. He last played competitive cricket in IPL.

If sources in the Mumbai Cricket Association is to be believed, Suryakumar is confident of regaining full fitness before the Asia Cup 2025 and has also started batting at the CoE with his workload is significantly expected to be increased over the next three weeks. The Indian team are set to depart for UAE in the first week of September.

Why Suryakumar Yadav skipped Duleep Trophy? While most of his India teammates are playing in the Duleep Trophy, Suryakumar decided to give the tournament a miss mainly because of his rehab process in Bengaluru. According to a Cricbuzz report, Suryakumar was contacted by the West Zone selectors. The cricketer have informed that he has already checked in at the CoE for rehab which is basically a follow up of the hernia surgery he had in Munich.