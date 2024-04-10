Suryakumar Yadav was seen as the X factor missing in Mumbai Indians when the team began its IPL 2024 campaign with three consecutive losses. SKY's return in the match against Delhi Capitals, provided the franchise with fresh hope, but Suryakumar Yadav's comeback was a big fail as he got dismissed on the second ball and went back to the pavilion on the duck. Suryakumar Yadav, who was coming back to cricket after a 3-4 month gap was not expecting such an outcome.

"It was very important for me to decide how I wanted to come back. When I spoke to my wife and all the people at the NCA, they said it has to be a second version of yourself where I am a little different once back on the field," Suryakumar Yadav can be heard saying a video shared on IPL 2024's official website.

Suryakumar Yadav shared the difficult phase when he was facing multiple medical issues and injuries which forced him to stay out of the ground. The explosive batter emphasized the importance of keeping one's diet good and getting adequate sleep.

"That's why I started focussing on doing all the smaller things like sleeping on time and following a good diet. I've never read a book in my life and I started doing that as well. Getting up in the morning spending good quality time at the rehab center and connecting everything, my body, and brain with the rehab helped me really well to recover a little faster. Since I had 2-3 niggles at once, I had to take it one step at a time," Suryakumar Yadav added.

MI vs RCB 2024 IPL

Suryakumar Yadav's remarks came a day ahead of the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The Hardik Pandya-led team registered their first win in the IPL 2024 against Delhi Capitals and will look to continue on that path. On the other hand, Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru is coming from back-to-back three defeats and will hope to change the results against Mumbai Indians.

MI vs RCB 2024 IPL match is going to star-studded as two former captains of their franchises- Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will go against each other as openers.

