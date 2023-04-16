Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan lead MI to 5 wickets win against KKR at Tata IPL 20231 min read . Updated: 16 Apr 2023, 07:27 PM IST
- Mumbai Indians stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav for the first time in this IPL season got back his form and scored 43 runs in 25 balls.
Playing against Kolkata Knight Riders at the home ground in the Tata IPL 2023 at Wankhede Stadium on 16 April, Mumbai Indians defeated the guests by 5 wickets with 14 deliveries to spare.
