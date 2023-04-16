Chasing a target of 186 runs, MI batters opted to open with Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan. Sharma who was having some stomach issues made 20 runs in 13 balls, while Kishan hit a half century (58) in just 25 balls. Also, stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav for the first time in this IPL season got back his form and scored 43 runs in 25 balls. Tilak Verma (30) and Tim David (24*) too made important contribution.