Home / Sports / Cricket News /  Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan lead MI to 5 wickets win against KKR at Tata IPL 2023

Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan lead MI to 5 wickets win against KKR at Tata IPL 2023

1 min read . 07:27 PM IST Saurav Mukherjee
Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 16, 2023. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP)

  • Mumbai Indians stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav for the first time in this IPL season got back his form and scored 43 runs in 25 balls.

Playing against Kolkata Knight Riders at the home ground in the Tata IPL 2023 at Wankhede Stadium on 16 April, Mumbai Indians defeated the guests by 5 wickets with 14 deliveries to spare.

After winning the toss, Mumbai Indians stand-in skipper Surya Kumar Yadav opted to bowl first against KKR.

Batting first, both the opening batters Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Narayan Jagadeesan walked to the pavilion in the initail overs within powerplay. However, substituted out batter Venkatesh Iyer (104) hit a century in just 51 balls, leading the team to reach a massive score of 185/6 in 20 overs.

ALSO READ: MI vs KKR: Arjun Tendulkar makes IPL debut after two year wait

Apart from Iyer, no other players could stand at the pitch for long as the wickets continued to fall. Be it skipper Nitish Rana (13), Rinku Singh (18) or Andre Russell (21*), no one managed to cross 25 runs.

For Mumbai Indians Hrithik Shokeen took 2 wickets, while Cameron Green, Duan Jansen, Piyush Chawla and Riley Meredith clinched single wickets each.

Chasing a target of 186 runs, MI batters opted to open with Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan. Sharma who was having some stomach issues made 20 runs in 13 balls, while Kishan hit a half century (58) in just 25 balls. Also, stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav for the first time in this IPL season got back his form and scored 43 runs in 25 balls. Tilak Verma (30) and Tim David (24*) too made important contribution.

For KKR, Suyash Sharma took 2 wickets, while Varun Chakravarthy, Lockie Ferguson and Shardul Thakur clinched one wicket each.

With this, Mumbai registered their second win in the TATA IPL 2023, having 2 wins and2 losses. While, KKR lost three matches and won two of them this season.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Saurav Mukherjee

A business media enthusiast...believe to listen more, than just blabbering like others.
