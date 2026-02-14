Suryakumar Yadav keeps handshake plans during India vs Pakistan under wraps; 'Sleep well & eat good. Wait for 24 hours'

India captain Suryakumar Yadav kept his handshake plans under wraps in the high-voltage T20 World Cup 2026 clash against Pakistan in Colombo, urging the fans and media to "wait for 24 hours". The Men in Blue will meet their arch-rivals at the R Premadasa Stadium on Sunday, with an eye to Super 8 qualification from Group A. Both India and Pakistan are on two points each.

The act of no handshake started with the Pakistan players on a cricket field started last year during the Asia Cup in Dubai by Suryakumar Yadav, as a mark of respect to the lives lost in the Pahalgam terror attack and also as a gesture of solidarity with the Indian Army during Operation Sindoor.

Since then, the Indian cricket teams have maintained a stance of no handshake across genders and in junior cricket. Asked about if the Indian team would continue with the stance, Suryakumar came up with a cheeky reply, thus keeping everyone guessing.

“Wait 24 hours. We'll play good cricket then decide on it. Sleep well and eat good. Wait for 24 hours.” Suryakumar told media on Saturday during the pre-match press conference. Earlier on the day, his Pakistani counterpart Salman Ali Agha also remained non-committal about the handshake issue.

"We will see about it tomorrow," Salman Agha had told reporters. "I expect game should play in the spirit it has always been played since it's inception," added the Pakistan captain. With the kind of relations between India and Pakistan, it is understood that the same protocol will continue on Sunday.

Washington Sundar fit to go Meanwhile, Washington Sundar may get a place in the playing XI against Pakistan. The Indian-allrounder joined the Indian team late as he was recovering from an injury. He rehabilitated at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, before joining the Indian camp in Delhi ahead of their clash against Namibia.

With the Colombo pitch assisting slow bowlers, Sundar might be preffered over Kuldeep Yadav, purely because of his additional batting abilities. “Washington Sundar is ready and good to go,” the India skipper informed.

Asked about Abhishek Sharma's fitness update and availability for the game against Pakistan, Suryakumar came out with a cheeky response. “We will play Abhishek Sharma if all of you want him to play,” said Suryakumar. Earlier, before the clash against Namibia, the Indian captain

