Suryakumar Yadav makes IPL 2024 comeback with dismissal on duck, netizens ask ‘kiski side hai bhai…’
MI vs DC 2024 IPL: Suryakumar Yadav's much-hyped comeback didn't go exactly as planned as the batter was dismissed for a duck on his second ball
Mumbai Indians fans were quick to connect it with Hardik Pandya's leadership and claimed that Suryakumar Yadav is not happy playing under the new skipper
Suryakumar Yadav joined the Mumbai Indians squad ahead of their IPL 2024 match against Delhi Capitals, and the explosive batter was really seen as the game-changing batter for MI, which is reeling under the pressure of three consecutive defeats this season. But, Suryakumar Yadav's much-hyped comeback didn't go exactly as planned as the batter was dismissed for a duck on his second ball.