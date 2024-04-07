Suryakumar Yadav joined the Mumbai Indians squad ahead of their IPL 2024 match against Delhi Capitals, and the explosive batter was really seen as the game-changing batter for MI, which is reeling under the pressure of three consecutive defeats this season. But, Suryakumar Yadav's much-hyped comeback didn't go exactly as planned as the batter was dismissed for a duck on his second ball. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: MI vs DC Live Score, IPL 2024 Updates Mumbai Indians fans, who were expecting Suryakumar Yadav to display some fireworks at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday were shocked as Delhi Capitals pacer Anrich Nortje dismissed the explosive batter for a duck. The crowd at Wankhede Stadium went silent as Suryakumar Yadav made his way back to the pavilion.

Suryakumar Yadav started trending on X (formerly Twitter) with other terms like Duck as fans expressed their disappointment with the batter. The fans were quick to connect it with Hardik Pandya's leadership and claimed that Suryakumar Yadav is not happy playing under the new Mumbai Indians skipper. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here's how fans reacted to Suryakumar Yadav's dismissal

Not all fans were disappointed with Suryakumar Yadav as some sounded understanding and pointed out that the batter is making a comeback to cricket after four months. Suryakumar Yadav replaced Naman Dhir on Sunday and was expected to play the role of anchor to steer Mumbai Indians innings against Delhi Capitals.

Rohit Sharma's strong start Hitman Rohit Sharma provided Mumbai Indians (MI) with a strong start against Delhi Capitals. The former skipper slammed back-to-back sixes to complete 1,000 runs against Delhi Capitals and punished DC pacers before losing his wicket on an individual score of 49. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Young opener Ishan Kishan continued Rohit Sharma's campaign as he kept smashing some beautiful boundaries against Delhi bowlers. Delhi Capitals hit Mumbai Indians with back-to-back wickets to slow down the Hardik Pandya-led team but explosive finishers Tim David and Romario Shepherd provided the team with big death overs to finish at 234/5 after 20 overs.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!