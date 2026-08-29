Suryakumar Yadav opens up for first time since T20I snub post WC; ‘Because when everything is going well, then why?’

“Why” and “what” questions circulated on Suryakumar Yadav's mind after the former Indian captain was stripped off his leadership duties and dropped from the side following the T20 World Cup 2026 triumph at home. The decision shocked many, considering the fact that India didn't lose a single T20I series and won the T20 World Cup at home under Suryakumar.

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While his captaincy was never in question, what fell in Suryakumar's case is his poor form with the bat over the past two years. The Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI selection committee went past Suryakumar and appointed Shreyas Iyer the new T20I captain. Statistically, Suryakumar managed just 218 runs in 21 T20Is in 2025 with a best of 47 not out against Pakistan in Asia Cup.

Also Read | Suryakumar Yadav rubbishes fake statement on India captaincy snub

In 2026, the right-hander managed 484 runs in 14 games, including two half-centuries, one of which came against United States of America at the Wankhede Stadium, during India's T20 World Cup campaign opener.

Speaking for the first time in an interview after getting dropped, Suryakumar admitted that although he initially left disappointed, he tried to come in terms with reality as he tried to put himself in the selector's shoes. "I was a little disappointed," Suryakumar said in conversation with former India cricketer Aakash Chopra in the latter's podcast.

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"Because you have not lost a single series in two years. You have won the World Cup and the Asia Cup. Then you want the same thing to go forward. Because when everything is going well, then why? What is the reason for the change? What is the reason for the change? It was going on in my mind. I was sitting at home for a month and a half,” added Suryakumar.

Also Read | Suryakumar Yadav reacts after snub from Indian T20I team

‘Not thought that this would happen’ The right-hander admitted that his Indian Premier League (IPL) season with Mumbai Indians didn't go as he would have expected, but the questions kept on in his mind. The swashbuckling batter managed just 280 runs in 13 matches for Mumbai Indians, as his team finished ninth among 10 teams.

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The decision came as a surprise to Suryakumar, who had felt that for th next two years till the 2028 T20 World Cup and the Los Angeles Olympics, things would not change. “Obviously, the situation that has come now, even I had not thought that this would happen," recalled Suryakumar.

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“After coming in 2026, I felt that, going forward, I would be taking this team forward for another two years. The Olympics will come. Then there will be another T20 World Cup, another challenge going forward,” he said.

“I am ready. You can call me anytime' Having said that, Suryakumar respected the selectors' call. When asked about the communication from the selectors, Suryakumar revealed that he was told about snub two-three days before the squads for the Ireland and England tour were announced. Suryakumar didn't react much to the call from the selectors, stating “I didn't react, because it's not my fault.”

Also Read | Shreyas Iyer likely to replace Suryakumar Yadav as India's T20I captain

The last time Suryakumar played any competitive cricket was during the T20 Mumbai League 2026 and reiterated that he is ready to serve his country again whenever required. “I am ready. You can call me anytime. I am playing cricket anytime. I will continue to play. Whenever you feel the time is right. Things are right,” he added.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in