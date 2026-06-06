Suryakumar Yadav reacts following his snub from Indian T20I team: ‘Wishing this highly skilled group…’

Suryakumar Yadav shared a special message for the Indian cricket team after being stripped of T20I captaincy and being dropped from the team altogether.

"Wishing this highly skilled group all the best for the challenges ahead," Suryakumar Yadav wrote on his Instagram story shortly after the Indian squads for the T20I series against Ireland and England were announced.

Advertisement

The BCCI selection committee also announced the India squad for the Asian Games that will be held in Japan later this year.

Following Suryakumar Yadav's sacking as India T20I skipper, Shreyas Iyer was named as India's newest T20I captain. Suryakumar Yadav, also known as SKY, was sacked as India T20I skipper despite leading the Men in Blue to their third T20 World Cup title earlier this year.

Ajit Agarkar explains Suryakumar Yadav sacking BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar explained the reasoning behind moving on from Suryakumar Yadav as India T20I captain.

“With regards to Surya, obviously it’s a tough one having just won the World Cup, but as it happens after most World Cups, we try and reassess what your best way forward is," the former India pacer said during the press conference in Mumbai.

Advertisement

“(It was) partly his own form, but also looking at the next two-year cycle or a little bit more – till the next World Cup – we thought this was the best way forward. As I said, Shreyas is a well-deserving captain.

"It’s a tough decision – someone who has led you in the World Cup – it’s not the easiest thing. Partly the form and partly how we go forward is always at the back of your mind. Going ahead, with the new captain, in this case Shreyas Iyer, was in our opinion the right call," he added.

Suryakumar Yadav was announced as India’s T20I captain in July 2024, soon after India’s T20 World Cup triumph in the Caribbean.

Advertisement

Under the 35-year-old as India T20I skipper, the Men in Blue played 52 matches, winning 40 of these matches and losing eight. Two matches under SKY ended in ties, and on both occasions India ended up winning via Super Over.

Till date, the Mumbai cricketer has played one Test, 37 ODIs and 113 T20Is for India. He scored just eight runs in the lone Test that he has played, and scoring runs consistently in ODIs were also hard to come by. From 37 ODIs, the right-handed batter managed to score just 773 runs at an average of 25.76 and a strike-rate of 105.02.

His T20I numbers still make for a better reading. He has scored 3272 runs from 113 T20Is at an average of 36.35 and a strike-rate of 162.94. He has registered four centuries and 25 half-centuries.

Advertisement

Also Read | IND vs AFG: Yashasvi Jaiswal replaces Virat Kohli for upcoming ODI series

However, his performance in the 2026 T20 World Cup was quite underwhelming as he managed to score just 242 runs from nine matches with just one fifty to his name.

India, who are currently taking on Afghanistan in a one-off Test in Mullanpur, are scheduled to take on the Afghans in a three-match ODI series as well. After that, the Men in Blue will play two T20Is against Ireland, before taking on England in five T20Is and three ODIs.