Suryakumar Yadav reportedly axed as India's T20I captain; Three stars in running to replace World Cup-winning skipper

Captaincy was not a problem. Rather Suryakumar Yadav's dip in form with the bat for the past couple of years impacted big as the Mumbai Indians batter is set to be stripped of the captaincy just three months after leading India to their third T20 World Cup title.

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According to an Indian Express report, the BCCI has finalised to not go with Suryakumar as India's T20I captain and is also set to lose his spot in the squad. “The selection committee, BCCI and team management, in consultation with coach Gautam Gambhir, have decided that India should go with a new skipper from here on," the website quoted a BCCI source.

"Under Surya’s captaincy, the team did win the T20 World Cup but keeping his form and future in mind, they felt it’s time to move on,” the official added. The development comes in just before India's tours of England and Ireland.

With the T20 World Cup and Los Angeles Olympics coming in 2028, the BCCI is exploring a few options with a long run in mind.

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Three contenders emerge to succeed Suryakymar Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer and Tilak Varma are in BCCI selector's mind. While Tilak has been named as India A skipper for the tri-nation series involving Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A, Kishan and Iyer are mostly likely to be preferred.

For Kishan, the Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batter recently led his state team to first-ever Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Tournament earlier this year. He also won four out of Sunrisers Hyderabad's first seven matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) recently, before Pat Cummins took over after injury layoff.

With age at both Tilak (23) and Kishan's (27) side, the duo would be perfect as per BCCI's long term plans. It must be noted that both Tilak and Kishan played a huge part in India's T20 World Cup 2026-winning campaign.

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What makes Shreyas Iyer the frontrunner? On the other hand, Shreyas' name has been doing the round for a long time. The 31-year-old has galvanised Punjab Kings ever since he came on board in IPL 2025. Notably, Iyer's captaincy track record goes beyond IPL 2025. His first stint at a captain at the top level came with Delhi Capitals when he took over from Gambhir in the middle of IPL 2018.

The Mumbaikar transformed Delhi Capitals' fortuned in 2019, leading them to playoffs and a runners-up finish the following year. Post his stint with Delhi Capitals, Iyer joined Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2022. Although KKR couldn't do much in that season, and missed their captain in 2023 due to injury, the Iyer and then-KKR head coach Gautam Gambhir combination helped the Shahrukh Khan co-owned franchise to a third IPL title, beating Sunrisers Hyderabad in a one-sided final.

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Also Read | Suryakumar Yadav's India become first team to defend T20 World Cup title

At Punjab Kings, Iyer led them to runners-up finish in IPL 2025. However, things moved in the right direction in IPL 2026 when Punjab Kings were unbeaten in their first seven games. However, a six-match winless streak left Punjab Kings out of the playoffs contention. With Gambhir as the head coach, there is a high possibility that Iyer could succeed Suryakumar.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in