Suryakumar Yadav reveals India's prep ahead of Asia Cup final against Pakistan, says 'Few boys had a lot of cramps...'

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav, who has termed the inconsequential Super Four match against Sri lanka in the Asia Cup as a 'final', has advised his teammates to "have a good recovery" before their epic clash against Pakistan in the final on Sunday.

While addressing a press conference after the match, Kumar said, "Let's have a good recovery tonight. Let us not think about that (the final) right now. Few boys had a lot of cramps today. Have a good recovery day tomorrow and we will turn up the same way we did today."

Yadav has also detailed what will be his expectations from his teammates as India look to extend their record as the most successful team in Asia Cup history.

"What I wanted from the boys, just trying to execute their plans, be clear and not to fear, that was really important and I am sure everyone got what they wanted. Happy to be in the final," Yadav said.

Yadav's comments on recovery comes in the wake of Hardik Pandya and Abhishek Sharma suffering from cramps during the Sri Lanka match, and thus being unable to continue bowling/fielding during the Sri Lankan innings.

Morne Morkel on injury concerns India's bowling coach Morne Morkel has confirmed the issue in the post-match press conference, where he said, Morkel said, "Both of them struggled with cramps. Hardik, we will assess tonight and tomorrow morning and make a call. But both of them struggled with cramps. Abhishek is fine."

He also echoed the captain's sentiments regarding recovery before the crucial final, saying, "I don't think there will be any training tomorrow. The key for the boys is that they are already in the ice box, and recovery started after the game. The best way is to get a good night's sleep, and I'm sure there will be a pool session organised for the guys. They will get massages and get them mentally ready for the big battle. It is a quick turnaround, playing smart is going to be the key."

