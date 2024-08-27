India's T20 skipper Suryakumar Yadav has made it clear that he intends to make a comeback to the country's red ball side by making his presence felt in the upcoming Buchi Babu and Duleep Trophy tournaments. In a recent interview, Surya also spoke about the complexities of performing in Test cricket as compared to T20 cricket, a format in which he has excelled and consistently ranked among the top three batsmen. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In an interaction with Indian Express, Surya talked about his displacement from India's Test squad and how he plans to come back to the team in the future. He said, "There are a lot of players who have worked hard to earn their place in the Test squad. Even I want to earn a place in that Test squad. After I made my debut for India in Tests, I got injured. A lot of players who got opportunities have done well. Those are the players who deserve the opportunity right now. Going forward, if I have to play, that is not in my control. What is in my control right now is to play this tournament (Buchi Babu), go on to play the Duleep Trophy and then we will see what happens,"

Explaining the ‘challenge’ with playing in Test cricket, compared to the shorter format of the game, Surya said, “This format is a little challenging. You have to be one step ahead. You cannot bat like you do in a T20I match. But at the same time, intent is very important, including the body language you carry on to the ground. The thinking part of what needs to be done has to be done during the practice sessions. You cannot go to the game and think too much. What is in your control are the practice sessions and what you do until the start of the game. If you do well, stay humble. If you do not do well, go back to the basics and drawing board, start and come back again,"

The experienced batter said he started playing red ball cricket in the maidans of Mumbai and that's where he developed love for the longer format of the game. He also stated that Test cricket is close to his heart and he has always enjoyed playing it.

Ajit Agarkar on Suryakumar Yadav's chances in longer format India's chairman of selectors, Ajit Agarkar, had recently stated that the selection committee were considering Surya as a T20 player at this stage, and he wasn't in contention for a spot during the recently concluded ODIs series against Sri Lanka. In that light, it seems that there is an uphill battle waiting for Surya in order to secure a berth in Test squad.

Speaking at a press briefing ahead of Sri Lanka series, Agarkar said, "No, we haven't discussed Surya (for ODIs) at this point. Shreyas (Iyer) is back, KL (Rahul) is back. They have had great World Cups (ODI). Rishabh (Pant) is back as well. So there is some real quality through that middle order. So at this point Surya is a T20I player,"

