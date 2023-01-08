With his third unbeaten T20I century, Suryakumar Yadav changed the course of history during the third and final T20I of the series against Sri Lanka. He did it by becoming the player to reach 1,500 runs in the shortest format in the fewest number of balls taken. SKY needed just 843 balls to accomplish this milestone in T20I cricket, which was the fewest number of balls of any player. Yadav is the first player in history to achieve the milestone with a strike rate of 150 or higher.

In terms of innings played, he is third fastest to 1,500 runs in T20Is. The four batsmen who reached the milestone the quickest were Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Aaron Finch and Babar Azam, who each needed 39 innings to reach 1,500 runs in T20Is. Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammed Rizwan accomplished the feat in 42 innings while Suryakumar did so in 43.

Yadav’s 1,578 runs at an average of 46.41 have been scored in 45 games and 43 innings. In the format, he has three centuries and thirteen half-centuries, with a best individual score of 117 and a strike rate of 180.34. Taking just 45 balls to reach his third century in the 20-over format, Suryakumar also struck the second-fastest century by an Indian batsman.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma scored a 35-ball century against Sri Lanka in a T20I match to set a new record. Sharma scored a record four centuries in T20I matches. He is followed by Yadav, Glenn Maxwell and Colin Munro, all of whom have three centuries.

In the third game against Sri Lanka, Suryakumar Yadav maintained his excellent form by battering Lankan spinners left and right. A quick-fire 111-run stand in just 53 balls came to an end when Gill was removed for 46 off 36 balls. In just 45 balls, Yadav reached his third T20I tonne, and he finished the innings with an innings score of 112* off 51 balls, with seven fours and nine sixes. In addition, Axar Patel (21*) made a good cameo appearance to help India reach 228/5 in their 20 overs.

Lanka were bowled out for 137 runs in 16.4 overs while chasing 229 runs. Suryakumar's match-winning ton earned him the title of "Man of the Match". The two teams' three-match One-Day International series will begin on January 10.

