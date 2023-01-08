Suryakumar Yadav rewrites history in third T20I against Sri Lanka

With his third unbeaten T20I century, Suryakumar Yadav changed the course of history during the third and final T20I of the series against Sri Lanka. He did it by becoming the player to reach 1,500 runs in the shortest format in the fewest number of balls taken. SKY needed just 843 balls to accomplish this milestone in T20I cricket, which was the fewest number of balls of any player. Yadav is the first player in history to achieve the milestone with a strike rate of 150 or higher.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}