Suryakumar Yadav sends clear message as Pakistan threaten boycott of T20 World Cup match vs India: ‘We're ready to play’

Indian's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has said that his team is ready to play against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup Group Stage match scheduled for 15 February in Colombo, as per a report by news agency ANI.

"We didn't say 'no' to playing against Pakistan; they said 'no'. ICC scheduled the match, and we are ready to play. Our tickets are booked, and we are going to Colombo after Delhi," Kumar said, as per ANI.

If India go to Colombo and the Pakistan team still refuses to play, India will be awarded the full two points of the match while Pakistan's net run rate will be negatively affected, thus impacting their chances in the tournament going forward.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has said regarding this impasse that it will go with whatever the International Cricket Council (ICC) decides.

BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla told ANI, "BCCI has nothing to say on this (on Shehbaz's statement). ICC has to decide on this, and whatever ICC says, we will go according to that decision..."

This comes after Sharif, on Wednesday, said while addressing his cabinet, "We have taken a clear stand regarding the T20 World Cup that we will not play the match against India," adding, "There should be no politics in sports...We have taken this stand after deliberating on it carefully". He also called it an "appropriate decision".

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.