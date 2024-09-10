Suryakumar Yadav set to return for Duleep Trophy ahead of Bangladesh Test series: Report

  • Popularly known as SKY, the Indian skipper sprained his right thumb while fielding in a Buchi Babu Invitational tournament against TNCA XI on day 3 of the match.

Written By Saurav Mukherjee
Updated10 Sep 2024, 05:55 PM IST
Pallekele: Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav with trophy after winning the 3-match T20 International cricket series over Sri Lanka, at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele, Tuesday, July 30, 2024.(PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Pallekele: Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav with trophy after winning the 3-match T20 International cricket series over Sri Lanka, at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele, Tuesday, July 30, 2024.(PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) (PTI)

India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav is all set to return for the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh in October, reported Hindustan Times. The newspaper added that both the National Cricket Academy (NCA) medical staff and Surya are happy with his progress.

Popularly known as SKY, the Indian skipper sprained his right thumb while fielding in a Buchi Babu Invitational tournament against TNCA XI on day 3 of the match. Following this, he did not bat in the second innings.

Also Read | Suryakumar Yadav reveals strategy to make a comeback to Indian Test team

"Surya's recovery is going well. He is almost 100 per cent and he knows it," HT quoted a BCCI official as saying on the sidelines of the Duleep Trophy match between India A and India B at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Earlier, supposed to turn up for India C in the first round of the Duleep Trophy against India D in Anantapur, he was ruled out. Then SKY was sent to NCA where the medical team helped him recover.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma reacts to India’s T20 whitewash series win against Sri Lanka

Confirming about his unavailability for the first-round fixture, the BCCI said in an official press release on September 4, "The BCCI Medical Team is continuing to assess his injury, and a further evaluation next week will determine his availability for the second round."

What's next for SKY?

According to reports, SKY may get featured in the latter half of the Duleep Trophy, but it is still unclear if he can play from 12 September. Also, the BCCI has not named any replacements for Surya in the India C squad.

Also Read | ‘I don’t want to be captain, want to be…’: Suryakumar Yadav after win against SL

For SKY, the ongoing Duleep Trophy is extremely crucial to his test hopes. Though a great player in T20Is, SKY is yet to make a big name in Tests. He was given his Test cap during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in 2023, but an injury ruled him out.

India is all set to play a two-match Test series against Bangladesh on 19 September.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:10 Sep 2024, 05:55 PM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsSuryakumar Yadav set to return for Duleep Trophy ahead of Bangladesh Test series: Report

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Power

    445.20
    03:58 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    27.35 (6.55%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    138.90
    03:59 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    5.85 (4.4%)

    Tata Steel

    149.45
    03:59 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    0.05 (0.03%)

    Bharat Electronics

    285.80
    03:49 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    4.25 (1.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Aether Industries

    1,059.45
    03:53 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    90.05 (9.29%)

    Allcargo Logistics

    71.09
    03:50 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    5.58 (8.52%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    758.65
    03:42 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    54.45 (7.73%)

    Linde India

    7,900.00
    03:29 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    528.45 (7.17%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,360.000.00
      Chennai
      73,310.000.00
      Delhi
      73,460.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,310.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.01
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

      More From Popular in Sports
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue