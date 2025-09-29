‘Suryakumar Yadav shakes hands with me in private’: Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha makes explosive claim

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha voiced his frustration after the India-Pakistan final in the Asia Cup 2025. India beat arch-rivals for the third time in the tournament to claim their 9th title. India once again refused to shake hands with Pakistan.

Salman said said it was not just about disrespecting Pakistan but disrespecting cricket itself.

"What India have done this tournament is very disappointing. They're not disrespecting us by not shaking hands; they're disrespecting cricket. Good teams don't do what they did today,” the Pakistan captain said.

“We went to pose with the trophy on our own because we wanted to fulfil our obligations. We stood there and took our medals. I don't want to use harsh words, but they've been very disrespectful," Agha added.

At the same time, the Pakistan captain admitted that no rule forced players to shake hands. He also made an explosive claim that Suryakumar Yadav had privately shaken hands earlier in the tournament even though he avoided doing it publicly.

According to Salman, Surya must have been asked not to shake hands.

"He shook hands with me in private at the start of the tournament, both at the pre-tournament press conference and when we met in the referee's meeting. But, when they're out in the world in front of the cameras, they don't shake our hands,” Salman Ali Agha claimed.

“I'm sure he's following the instructions he's been given. But, if it were up to him, he'd shake hands with me," he added.

The Pakistan captain also commented on India not receiving the trophy from ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi, the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Naqvi is also a minister in Pakistan; he is known for his provocative anti-India stance.

"This is the first time I've ever seen this happen. Whatever happened in this tournament was very bad. I hope it stops at some stage because it's bad for cricket,” Salman Agha said.

Also Read | No trophy for India: Suryakumar Yadav reacts as PCB chief walks away with it

“Everything that happened today was a consequence of all that happened (before the final). Of course, the ACC president will give the trophy to the winners. If you won't take the trophy from him, how will you get it?" Agha asked.

Earlier, veteran Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik praised Surya and hinted that the Indian captain must have been asked to make political comments.

“He's a very nice guy,” Malik said.

Why India refused to receive Asia Cup 2025 trophy BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has clarified why India refused to take the Asia Cup 2025 trophy.

"We have decided not to take the Asia Cup 2025 trophy from the ACC chairman, who happens to be one of the main leaders of Pakistan. So we decided not to take it from him,” Saikia told ANI.